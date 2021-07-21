RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Issue 1648

Today’s thought

“When you say ‘I’ and ‘my’ too much, you lose the capacity to understand the ‘we’ and ‘our.’” ―Steve Maraboli

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hot Dog Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

Tip of the Day

12 easy RV cleaning tricks with everyday products

There are many ways to clean an RV and many products to do so. Here are 12 easy cleaning tips with everyday household products that you probably already have on hand. Continue reading to see how you can use toothpaste, bug spray, WD-40, olive oil, paintbrushes, newspapers and more to keep your RV sparking clean.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Newmar Essex 4551 Class A Diesel Pusher. This rig may be expensive, but are the features and the attention to detail worth it? Tony thinks so. Learn more.

You will never see another 5th wheel trailer like this!

A reader sent us this photo of a home-built fifth-wheel setup. It originally appeared on the Facebook page of Camden Trending. One thing nearly everyone agreed on was how cute this is. But are the before and after pictures even of the same van? What do you think?

Stay cool this summer

Now use your RV air conditioner when you could never use it before. SoftStartRV makes it possible. No kidding!

Reader poll

Which of these major professional sports do you like to watch the most?

Let’s see what’s most popular with our readers. Tell us.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Arrive to your destination before sunset

It’s always best to try and arrive at your campground a couple of hours before sunset, as this gives you time to get situated while there is still sunlight available. Arriving after dusk can make it extremely difficult to set up your campsite, and if you show up later in the evening, you could end up causing commotion and bothering other campers who are trying to rest. Research how long it’s expected to take you to get to your destination, and always add in a buffer of an hour or two to account for pit stops and unexpected hold-ups. —From the book Best RV Tips from RVtipofTheDay.com.

Make sure to have this Fire Extinguishing Aerosol in your RV

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Comes in a one- or two-pack. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

BirdWatching

If you’re into birdwatching or just enjoy birds in general, you’ll have fun exploring this everything-bird website. You’ll find bird news, birdwatching gear, locations and travel articles, bird identification and much more. Tweet tweet! (That’s how you say “Have fun exploring!” in bird… we think…)

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 16

The breakout star of “Nomadland”, Bob Wells, opens up about making the Academy Award-winning film on this week’s RVtravel podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

LISTEN TO A 30-SECOND CLIP OF BOB’S INTERVIEW:

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/ep-16-bob-wells-promo.mp3

Listen to the episode here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

The description of this should read, “Your small-space hopes and dreams!” Seriously, this is perfect for RVs.

Recipe of the Day

Louisiana-Style Smothered Pork Chops

by Tammy Raynes from Natchitoches, LA

What a tasty and easy pork chop recipe. Smoky sausage alongside the Louisiana-style veggies really gives this dish a great flavor. Make sure to use a good smoked sausage, similar to andouille, for flavor. The pork chops are tender and melt-in-your-mouth good. Serve over rice with a couple of shakes of hot sauce and green onion for a Louisiana-style dinner.

Oink! These sound delicious! Get the recipe.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Used cars and trucks were 45.2 percent more expensive last month than they were a year before in June 2020, while new cars were only 5.3 percent pricier, according to the Labor Department. —Wall Street Journal

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bunny is a rescue dog who loves to travel.”

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

So cute! Check out all these great toys for your favorite dog (or cat).

Leave here with a laugh

My sister didn’t do as well on her driver’s-ed test as she’d hoped. It might have had something to do with how she completed this sentence on the written exam: “When the ______ is dead, the car won’t start.” She wrote: “Driver.”

—Nathan Hellman, Brooklyn, New York

