RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Issue 1658

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” —Oscar Wilde

Need an excuse to celebrate? Oh, boy! Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

On this day in history: 1936 – Jesse Owens wins the gold medal in the long jump at the Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany, as Adolf Hitler watched, disproving to the world audience the Fürher’s notion of the superiority of an Aryan “master race.”

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Be weight- and space-efficient in your RV kitchen

By Adrienne Kristine

No matter how large your rig is or how much storage space you think you have to fill, the weight of what you store can be a problem. Cans and bottles are heavy. Boxes of cereal are bulky and contain air. (“This package is sold by weight, not volume. Contents may have settled during shipment.”) If you remove the cereal and put it in a gallon-sized plastic zipping freezer bag, you have removed the air and can stack the cereal anywhere.

By shopping at brick-and-mortar or online stores that offer bulk food, I can purchase soup mixes, textured vegetable protein, dehydrated vegetables and fruit, cereals, granola, flour, sugar, grains, spices, etc. I order soy-based meat products online from a company in Tennessee (I’m vegetarian). I’ve served soups and stews made from ground or chunk “chicken” and “beef” to my fellow RVers without anyone realizing the dishes contained no animal-based products. A company in California provides organic dehydrated veggies and fruit; you can order online. Read more.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: 17 unusual uses for dryer sheets in your RV

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the new 2022 Alliance Avenue 32RLS Fifth Wheel. He writes, “I see Alliance as being a real competitor to the larger RV companies. The design of these rigs shows some major attention to detail and the use of higher-quality materials puts them a step above the rest. For example, the wall construction on these features an Azdel substrate both inside and out, which means greater resistance to water damage.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 4, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Donna Roye of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Steve Hansen of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Lindy Kolthoff of Pittsburg, California.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

New column:

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s new column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

If my slide outs are motor-driven, which part should I lube?

Dear Dave,

My Tiffin slide outs are motor-driven. What do I lube? I have top and bottom tracks and two rollers inside. —Ed

Read Dave’s reply.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: AC unit works, then doesn’t. What gives? Read it here.

The truth about Butt Wipes and RV holding tanks

By Emily Woodbury

It was a Tuesday and I got a knock on my door from my trusty (and well-loved) Amazon delivery man. I didn’t think I had ordered anything but, then again, sometimes I forget. I opened the box and saw an army-green box inside. What the…? A 42-pack of Bob’s Butt Wipes. Wow! Just what I’ve always wanted! As much as I can appreciate the importance of butt wipes, I was sure I had not ordered these (I didn’t have that much wine…). Continue reading to find out where this “gift” came from and if they’re “flushable,” as claimed. [You should read this. It’s informative and has a funny ending. 😆 —Diane]

Yesterday’s featured article: How to add an instant bathtub to your shower

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Martha Holmes and Rocky Burrous. Click on the link at the bottom of that page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV! Click here.

Reader poll

What is your favorite day of the week?

Respond here and see how others responded.

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you use your computer on your lap, read your Kindle on the couch, or have a hard time holding that heavy hard book, you need this lap desk! Staff member Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. It has 8 adjustable levels and a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those with lower back pain or bad posture. Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Beware the age of tires

Tires don’t last forever. The accepted rule is that tires last five years. The industry recommends having tires that are older than five years professionally inspected on a regular basis. Personal experience indicates that it’s probably not worth the risk … get new tires. Is your life, or someone else’s, or the destruction of your RV worth it? Budget for new tires every five years or as needed due to wear. By the way, this is for the tire’s age, NOT the vehicle’s age. The tire age can be determined by referencing the date stamp on the tire. —Chris Dougherty

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is definitely something we never thought we’d need, but after looking at the photos in the review (which sort of made us want to barf…) turns out we might need one…

Website of the day

How to Maintain & Extinguish Your Campfire

This helpful and well-designed page on smokeybear.com is a great resource. Now more than ever it’s important to know how to build a proper campfire, and once you’re done for the evening, know how to put it out.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 18

How to avoid watching your RV go up in smoke…

… is one topic this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the episode here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Every RVer should have one of these portable air compressors

• Caution! Snakes, scorpions and spiders lurk near campgrounds – beware!

• Best RVs of 2021 honored in free, online magazine

Don’t swelter in your RV anymore!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run two air conditioners (with two SoftStartRVs) on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Recipe of the Day

Homemade Chicken Hot Pockets

by David Henson from Iuka, IL

Super easy and super tasty! The puff pastry is wonderfully flaky once baked. The shredded chicken filling is super tasty. Enjoy these for lunch, dinner, or a light snack. Easy to make – try experimenting with your favorite fillings.

We’d like someone to heat up one of these for us! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Crock Pot Mango Chicken

Trivia

2017 was the year digital ad spending beat TV ad spending. Are the days of cable TV over? It seems they may be heading that way…

*How many RV technicians are there out there and how many are certified? The number is shocking… Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buddy loves to travel. Each campground is a new adventure park to explore. He has his own little ‘nest’ to relax as we drive around the country. In the past 6 months, we have traveled over 8,000 miles in 22 states.” —Alan Fires

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Temperature gun is “essential equipment” for many RVers

Aim this non-contact IR temperature gun to measure the temperature of your refrigerator, tires, A/C and heater output, or, heck, even your oven (and the list goes on). It turns on and begins reading the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit with one press of the trigger. A laser light aids in aiming, and can be turned on or off. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a huge discount.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com