RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Issue 1877

Today’s thought

“A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving.” ―Lao Tzu

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National RV Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1929 – The Lateran Treaty is ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence.

Tip of the Day

RV ladder safety and an important reminder about hidden damage

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Always check your RV ladder. If your ladder is loose it’s unsafe for you and anyone else to use. RV ladder safety is sometimes overlooked, but is so important.

Over the years I can’t tell you how many ladders have broken on me when climbing up them and how many times I’ve been injured because of this.

If any of the steps are loose and rock front to back or feel loose on the mounting post…

GET IT FIXED BEFORE YOU GET HURT! Falling from any height off your ladder can cause you to break hips, legs, back, arms, and even cause death!

Today’s RV review…

Dave & Matt Vans— affordable and rentable

Tony writes, “When you consider that a moderately equipped pickup truck today can cost more than one of these fully outfitted vans, it seems like a good package. Further, the fact that you can rent one to just try things out makes the deal even sweeter. With much of the interior of these vans available to the owner to outfit however they deem appropriate, this seems like a good deal.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

When plugged into 50-amp, why doesn’t inverter power some items?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2015 Fleetwood Bounder 35K and are having issues with the Magnum inverter. We are connected to 50-amp shore power. The following don’t work: auto steps, TVs, radio, one outlet under coach dash. What is wrong? Do you have any suggestions? We have replaced the Magnum remote control and it’s still not working. There is also a solar panel, but we can’t figure that out either. —Caren

Read Dave’s answer

Travel books that highlight weird and wacky RV short stops

By Julianne G. Crane

The National Park Foundation is right when they say almost everyone is happier when planning a trip. I know my husband, Jimmy, and I are. We have made a number of reservations on Recreation.gov for the upcoming RV camping season. Even after a dozen years criss-crossing America, we remain fascinated with the weird and wacky RV short stops. Continue reading for recommendations of books that will give you lots of great ideas of places to visit.

Reader poll

What time do you usually eat dinner?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Safety first with that generator!

Always keep in mind when you use a generator there is carbon monoxide present. You should always inspect the exhaust system on the generator set before using it. Do not operate a generator with a damaged exhaust system. If you’re using a portable generator set make sure the exhaust is directed away from the camping area. Test your carbon monoxide detector for proper operation prior to using the generator. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Website of the day

The 8 Best National Parks in Canada

We talk a lot about American National Parks, but of course we can’t forget about our Canadian friends. News flash: Canada is GORGEOUS!

Recipe of the Day

Real Key Lime Pie From Key West

by R C from Anytown, NV

Want to take a trip to the beach from your kitchen? This key lime pie will take your taste buds on vacation. The lime filling is smooth and creamy with the perfect amount of tart flavor. Buttery and sweet, the graham cracker crust is the perfect vessel for the key lime filling. The dollop of whipped cream on top cuts the bite of the tart pie. Enjoy a mini-vacation with each bite.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Modern nail polish debuted in the mid-1920s. By 1931, 85 percent of American college women were wearing it.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Barkley is our one-year-old Goldendoodle. Like us, he is new to RV travel, but he’s adapting beautifully! He loves Provincial Parks and beaches the most.” —Jayne Herring

Leave here with a laugh

