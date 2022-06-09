RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 9, 2022

Issue 1879

Today’s thought

“Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” ―Will Rogers

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day.

On this day in history: 1928 – Charles Kingsford Smith completes the first trans-Pacific flight in a Fokker Trimotor monoplane, the Southern Cross.

Tip of the Day

Don’t get stuck — Have a ‘Plan B’ when boondocking

By Bob “BoondockBob” Difley

If you are reading this you might be either (A) a boondocker, or (B) thinking of becoming a boondocker. The very fact that you are/may be a boondocker could also be one of your problems. If you are a boondocker, you are by definition adventurous, curious, bold, a little bit devil-may-care, impetuous, sometimes daring, possibly eccentric and, of course, good looking.

Except for the good-looking part, the rest can often get you in trouble when you discover a dirt road that just MUST be explored, or a beach that is calling out your name. Before you know it, your rig, having a mind of its own, is following the vaguest of tracks and eventually in your boondocking life you will find yourself in a sticky situation.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

2022 Jayco Eagle HT 320FBOK

Tony writes, “Flat fifth wheels. This is another in that series of articles that included yesterday’s Grand Design 312BHTS. It’s a large trailer that is really a flat fifth wheel. As written previously, one of the reasons to get something like this is if you have challenges going up and down stairs, the fewer the better. So not having to navigate steps into a bathroom is one component of this decision.

“I shared that I liked the Outback better than Grand Design’s offering for a lot of reasons, including how they’re built and the suspension design. Well, those factors are true here, too, with the 2022 Jayco Eagle HT 320FBOK travel trailer.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why isn’t my trailer’s right turn signal working?

Dear Dave,

Any suggestions as to why my Coleman 2019 camper’s right taillight turn indicator is not working? I tried three different bulbs with no success. —Chuck

Read Dave's answer

How to coil and store an extension cord

VIDEO: How many times have you struggled with untangling an extension cord? Most of us had that experience at one time (or many times), and many likely still do. Some of us eventually figured out ways to coil a cord using a device we bought to organize the process. But not all work well… The folks at the TV program “This Old House” show a couple of excellent ways to coil an extension cord. Continue reading and watch the short video for a “neat” tip here.

Reader poll

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Nesting pots and pans

With RV galley storage space at a premium, nesting pots and pans becomes an essential for the cook. But how do you keep the pans from rattling or, in the case of nonstick cookware, from scratching when nested? Here are some ideas from RVers: Use dish towels between the pans, and store them in the oven when traveling. When parked, hang a wood dowel from hooks in the ceiling, and use the dowel to suspend the pans. Another uses bubble wrap between the pans, and wraps larger pans in the wrap. Finally, you can use paper plates between the pans to stop unwanted reactions.

NEW! On this day last year…

Website of the day

Unusual RVs: Pinterest

You’ll love this! This Pinterest page features hundreds of unusual RVs. Just scroll through and look at some of these—Wow!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• More people (31 percent) like pie more than cake (12 percent).

• When sweetening a beverage, 56 percent use regular sugar or honey, not artificial sweeteners.

• 43 percent have watched a movie on TV (with commercials) within the last few days.

Recent poll: Which do you normally choose, a drive-through campsite or a back-in?

Recipe of the Day

Banana Pudding Roll

by Pat Duran from Las Vegas, NV

This was a fun spin (roll?!) on banana pudding. The sponge cake is light and airy and the pudding is creamy. Placing the bananas along the edge and rolling the cake up makes for a picture-perfect slice. Next time we may add some whipped topping and crushed vanilla wafers to the top. Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

America made it to the moon before they had suitcases with wheels, which were not patented here until 1972.

*Which country has the most vending machines per capita? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“After many years my wife and I have started camping again in our travel trailer. We bring our 7-year-old cat with us on all our trips. As you can see, she really has a tough time camping! She has claimed this recliner as ‘hers’ from day one!” —Michael Pariseau

Leave here with a laugh

