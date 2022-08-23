RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Issue 1932

Keep this product on hand for easy RV underbelly repair

You may have encountered some debris on the road that has caused impact damage underneath the RV. Or, maybe you’ve experienced a tire blowout that caused damage to the RV underbelly or fender area that has required you to need some undercarriage repair.

If you have experienced either of these situations, you may be asking yourself, “Now what do I do about it?”

Well, click here to find out

Thor Vision Vehicle concept EV motorhome

Tony writes, “Sort of a B+ platform using some of the Ford Transit bits, the Thor Vision Vehicle has a lot of things that really make tremendous sense for RVers. First of all, know that this is a concept and that’s it. It’s part engineering, part wishful thinking, but also part real potential. The part that’s the real potential is the exciting part to me.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I move my RV’s toilet?

Dear Dave,

I want to remodel my RV’s bathroom, which would include moving the toilet. It would still be above the holding tank but I would need to put the fitting in a different location. Is there a way to install a new fitting in the tank? I would plug or cap (whichever is appropriate) the existing one. —Dave, 2000 Southwind 34N

Read Dave’s answer

Black tank horror story averted: Our RV almost flooded!

By Nanci Dixon

At about two in the morning my husband gets up to use the bathroom and steps into a flood plain. After catching himself from slipping on the wet tile floor, he turns on the light and sees an abundance of water running past the door. Unfortunately, he wakes me up, too. It has been pouring outside nonstop for six hours and our first thought was that the vent was open or it was coming in the air conditioner vents. Nope. Then, I notice that the black water tank was at 100%. It has never been at 100%! Find out what caused the near-disaster, and maybe save yourself from a similar fate.

Battery safety comes first

When working with RV storage batteries, keep safety in the foremost place. Common flooded-acid batteries produce hydrogen gas when they charge. Unless that gas is thoroughly vented, a single spark can create a great explosion (think Hindenburg). When working with your batteries, always make sure the battery compartment is thoroughly vented BEFORE making a battery connection. For those who have an inverter, you’ll always (or near enough to call it always) get a spark when you reconnect the battery terminals.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Italian Ricotta & Beef Pie

by Michaela Boers from Copley, OH

We love that this easy dinner recipe had so much flavor. It reminded us of an upside-down pizza. The cheese layer seriously adds so much cheesiness to the recipe. Crescent dough, brushed with garlic butter and fresh Parmesan cheese, is an excellent topping. We were a little concerned when we opened the oven that we overcooked this. The butter really browns the top, so don’t be concerned. It was perfect. A great recipe to whip up after a busy day of work.

Click here for the recipe

