RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 4, 2022

Tip of the Day

RV travel tips no one told me about that I wish I knew when I started RVing

Little things can mean a lot, especially if you forget to do the little things as you get your RV ready for travel day. Sure, I have the checklists (like this one). But I’ve learned a few extra little things that can really help travel day go smoother. These are the RV travel tips no one ever told me about. How I wish they had!

Interior doors

Interior RV doors vary from unit to unit. Going up and down hills, along with curving to the left and right, can sometimes cause doors to bang open/shut, causing damage. Travel conditions like rough roads can put a strain on hinges or other door mechanisms unless the door is secured in some way. Check your interior doors to see if there is a way to secure each of them for travel. Here are some tips for the RV doors I’ve experienced.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I run RV’s residential refrigerator overnight when not plugged into shore power?

Dear Dave,

How long will my residential refrigerator run when not traveling or hooked up to shore power? Can I assume it will be fine overnight at a rest area? —Randy, 2022 Flagstaff 8529RLS

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Stranded in a snowstorm in an RV pop-up trailer

By Cheri Sicard

If you have wondered what would happen if you unexpectedly got caught in a snowstorm in your RV, wonder no more and share the experience of Slim Potatohead in this popular YouTube video. Slim got stranded in a snowstorm in his A-liner pop-up camper.

Click here to watch

Build your own pop-up VW camper with 2,207 pieces!

By Tony Barthel

I have always been enamored with RVs for some reason. While other kids would go to the fair and ride the rides or see the animals, I was that annoying kid who would go over to where the RVs were and go through every single one of them. … So while my wife and I are shopping for our next real travel trailer, it’s likely that our next RV is going to be a VW Type 2 Transporter pop-top camper. Read more to find out just what kind Tony is talking about.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Don’t buy an RV that smells musty!

We often hear of RVers who want to know what magic potion can eliminate “that musty smell in an RV.” If you’re shopping for an RV and smell that musty odor, STOP! Musty odors are often attached to water damage – a terminal issue. Look closely for signs of water stains, including inside every single cabinet. If you find water stains or feel a “soft” wall or ceiling, RUN, don’t walk, away from that rig.

Windex Wipes: Where have you been all my life?

A useful quick tip from electricity expert and long-time RVer Mike Sokol. “I used to drag out a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels to clean the inside of my windshield periodically, but unless I was home to think about and do the task right then, chances are I would forget about it until the next time I had to drive at night. My wife just gave me a pack of Windex Wipes for my truck, and now I can clean up the inside of my windshield any time it gets a film of streaky dust. Works great.” Buy them here.

Website of the day

Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state

Have you ever driven the entirety of Route 66? If so, you’ve probably been to most, if not all, of these attractions. Still, this list is fun to scroll through.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Taco Stuffed Pasta Shells

by Monica Price from Fort Jennings, OH

An easy meal your family will love. It’s a taco twist on stuffed shells. Pasta shells are stuffed with a creamy chicken mixture that’s full of taco flavor. The combination of ranch and taco seasoning is fabulous and makes the dish. Stuffing the shells takes some time, but it comes together quickly. Pro tip: Use a piping bag or Ziploc bag with the corner cut off to fill the shells.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The first vending machine dispensed holy water. That’s right! A first century mathematician and engineer, Hero of Alexandria, designed a device that would stop people from stealing holy water from the church. The device was an urn with a hidden mechanism that would dispense holy water as soon as a coin was dropped through a slot.

*What came first, the orange fruit or the orange color? Yesterday’s trivia tells you!

