RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 3, 2022

Issue 1984

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“A winner is somebody who goes out there every day and exhausts himself trying to get something accomplished. Being able to get the most from their ability. That’s what characterizes a winner.” —Joe Torre, major league baseball player and manager

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Men Make Dinner Day!

On this day in history: 1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

Tip of the Day

No smoking – especially in shore power connections

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

A couple weekends ago we were using close to the rated 30-amp draw on our trailer with fridge, water heater, periodic microwave, HVAC, etc., when my son suddenly told me that the power plug outside was smoking slightly. When I looked, sure enough, it was melting in the socket!

I actually had three ammeters running at the moment (genny output, AC input, and an experimental graphing smart monitor) and they all agreed we were at about 27 amps for the last few minutes before meltdown. Yes, close to maximum but not quite over. …

Read the rest of the question and Chris’ answer

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What’s the proper procedure for winterizing an Onan genset?

Dear Dave,

Some health issues and the price of fuel are keeping me close to home this winter, so I’m in the process of winterizing the RV. I checked with Onan on procedures for the 5.5 Marquis Gold generator and was told to run it under load every 2 to 4 weeks. I was going to pull the batteries and store in the basement with a trickle charger but that would necessitate reinstallation each time. It gets pretty cold in Upstate NY, so I didn’t want to leave them in place or reinstall them in tons of snow. It’s stored outside next to the garage and I have both 120 v outlets and 30 amp RV outlet available. Are there any other options I can consider? —Bud, 2005 Itasca Suncruiser—Bud, 2005 Itasca Suncruiser

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

DIY van roof-raise RV conversion to van tiny house

By Cheri Sicard

Meet “Woody,” a van conversion tiny house. What makes Woody so unique? His DIY van roof-raise, part of the design that his innovative free-thinking creator John came up with.

(As a side note, the YouTube channel this is on called him “Woodsy.” But since John calls him “Woody,” that’s what I’m going with.)

This build has been an ongoing work in progress for the last two years, including five interior and three exterior rebuilds.

Click here to watch

The “other Grand Canyons” are worth a stop too. Check these out

By Gail Marsh

While researching for an extended trip we hope to take in 2023, I Googled “Grand Canyon.” I’d hoped to find information about the Grand Canyon in Arizona. (The only Grand Canyon I thought existed!) Imagine my surprise when I found a map of the U.S. dotted with more Grand Canyons than I could count! Continue reading. Have you been to any of the “other Grand Canyons”?

Reader poll

Do you like to play Bingo?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Regularly check plastic plumbing fittings to avoid leaks

Reader Mark C. hopes you’ll learn from his experience: Be sure to regularly check plastic drain lines under sinks, etc. He’s had them come loose and dump water everywhere. Hand-tighten all screw-on plumbing fittings. Thanks, Mark!

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

If you know someone who has a little bun in the oven or, shall we say, a fresh baked pastry, this is perfect… perfectly adorable!

Website of the day

How the Bigfoot Legend Began

We all know and love Mr. Squatch, but do you know the history behind his famous story? The History Channel tells you everything you need to know (and you don’t have to search for it!).

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 80 percent carry an air compressor for their tires with them on their RV travels.

• 12 percent say their RV’s tires are seven years or older.

• 8 percent have, at one time, worked at a McDonald’s.

Recent poll: Do you believe gas/diesel vehicles will be essentially gone in 25 years?

Recipe of the Day

Chinese Braised Pork (Crock Pot)

by Lauren Conforti from Harriman, TN

Wow, this braised pork is a smorgasbord of Asian flavors (like honey, coconut, soy sauce, and peanut butter). Braising the pork ahead of slow roasting adds a nice texture to the meat. The roast sops up all the fantastic spices and juices from the braising liquid. Serve with rice and veggies for a wonderful meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The color orange was named after the fruit, not the other way around. In fact, the use of the word orange to describe color wasn’t used until 1512.

*How many marriage proposals are there on Valentine’s Day each year? We’re guessing the number is much larger than you think! Take a guess and see if you’re right.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Josie, Jeannie and Walter, my Keeshonds, are my constant companions. They love to go for car rides and enjoy camping. They definitely keep me warm on a cool fall night.” —Kim Paar

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

A couple are sitting in their living room, sipping wine. Out of the blue, the wife says, “I love you.” “Is that you or the wine talking?” asks the husband. “It’s me,” says the wife, “talking to the wine.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.