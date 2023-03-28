RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Issue 2087

Today’s thought

“No great mind has ever existed without a touch of madness.” ―Aristotle

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Something On A Stick Day! (Like a shish kabob! Or grilled skewers! Or roasted marshmallows for s’mores! Or a popsicle!)

On this day in history: 1910 – Henri Fabre becomes the first person to fly a seaplane, the Fabre Hydravion, an aircraft he designed and built, after taking off from a water runway near Martigues, France.

Tip of the Day

Important safety tips when leaving your RV behind

By Nanci Dixon

If you are leaving the RV for a couple of days in a campground, make sure to take a few precautions. We have left our motorhome at campgrounds for a couple of days or for several weeks due to family emergencies and, for the most part, everything has been fine. But there are a few things that I have learned to help keep our RV secure and put my mind at ease while we’re away.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I distribute the heat more evenly in my 5th wheel?

Dear Dave,

is there a way to force more heat to the living area in my 5th wheel? The bedroom is 10-15 degrees (approximately) warmer than the living area. —Randy, 2022 Flagstaff 8529RLS

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

36 crazy ways to cook eggs

By Cheri Sicard

The crew from 5-Minute Crafts (almost 80 million subscribers!) has assembled a fun video of 36 different ways to cook eggs.

As eggs are a terrific culinary staple to have on hand in your RV, I thought this might be a useful video for our readers.

To be sure, ALL of the ways to cook eggs they demonstrate are not right for RVs, but most are. All of the techniques and recipes shown are easy to make. Nonetheless, some come out looking pretty impressive. Enough so as to WOW anyone you serve them to.

Click here to watch these very unusual techniques!

Dump station etiquette – How long is “too long” when others are waiting?

By Dave Helgeson

Someone recently asked, “How long is too long when others are waiting behind you at the dump station?” This caused me to ponder an appropriate answer. Read what RVers had to say plus tips on dumping and how to find dump stations.

Quick Tip

Watch where you point your vents!

Got “pointable” air conditioning vents in your RV? Be careful how you point them! If you accidentally aim them at your thermostat, you may find the a/c system cycling erratically. The same is true for heater vents blasting at the thermostat

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Seven of the Most Scenic Ferry Rides in the United States

There’s something special about ferry rides, wherever you take them. This list of the seven most scenic ferry rides is making us reallllly want to hop onboard.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 23 percent eat dessert every night after dinner.

• 4 percent did not have a walk-through on their newly purchased RV.

• 16 percent have flown in a glider.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Pineapple Kabobs

by Luci Vieira from Cambridge, ON, Canada

With a mix of sweet, tangy, and savory, what’s not to love about these chicken kabobs? This is an easy kabob recipe. You can fix the chicken and pineapple ahead of time. Then, slide on the skewers for a quick meal or entree for your next party. You don’t even need a side dish when serving these. They’re very filling. We love the mix of flavors in these kabobs.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The very first aerosol can was invented to apply ski wax. Nowadays, we use aerosol cans for everything from spray paint to sunscreen. However, prior to 1926, those cans didn’t exist! It wasn’t until Norwegian inventor Erik Rotheim created a faster way to apply ski wax… a sprayable wax inside an aerosol can.

*What does a ventriloquist have to do with the first artificial heart? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Harley and Bailey, two West Highland White Terriers, are very friendly and curious. Not sure what to make of this deer that wants to be friends in Rocky Mountain National Park.” —Ty Sell

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

