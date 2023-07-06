RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 6, 2023

Issue 2159

Tip of the Day

RVing during wildfire season? Clean your RV A/C filters!

By Nanci Dixon

We have unfortunately been traveling during the Canadian wildfires and got hit unexpectedly in Minnesota with thick smoke and air quality alerts. It was so bad that we had to stay in our RV—the smoke hurt our throats and gave us headaches. We closed the windows and doors and ran the A/C to keep cool and keep the smoke at bay.

Now, the outside air has cleared a bit, but we’re still under an air quality alert. It is hot and we are running the air conditioner. I just looked up from my seat. Yikes, our filters are dirty, really dirty.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why is it snowing Styrofoam beads and debris from my RV’s A/C vents?

Dear Dave,

I have debris coming out of two A/C vents in my RV: one in the kitchen over the island, and one in the bedroom over the foot of bed. Here’s a picture of the debris I collected. It looks like leaves mixed in with Styrofoam. Thank you. —Ilene, 2015 Heartland North Trail 23RBS travel trailer

RV Tours

Hiker Trailers: Affordable, customizable, off-road RVs

By Cheri Sicard

If you are tired of seeing even simple campers priced at $50k or higher, the team from Playing with Sticks is here to help with a feature video of off-road RVs from Hiker Trailer, which has an entire lineup of off-road and budget trailers.

Video of the day

Do you know the signs of heat stroke? How to treat heat stroke in humans

By Cheri Sicard

Do you know the signs of heat stroke? The folks from Medical Centric have produced a video that just might save someone’s life. More than 600 people die of heat stroke each year in the United States.

Familiarize yourself with the signs of heat stroke and know what to do if you or someone you know is experiencing them. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and can be fatal if not treated. The longer treatment is delayed, the greater the chance of serious complications.

These RVers claim there is another reason behind poor-quality RVs

We’ve heard all about it: The poor quality of RVs coming out of manufacturing plants during the past few years. Blame has been assigned to company bosses who set unreasonable production goals. Fault is also placed at the feet of crew bosses who continually urge their line laborers to “work faster.” Blame has also fallen on unskilled and/or unprofessional workers who seem okay just slapping things together. And on it goes. Gail Marsh found some interesting “reasons” on an RV forum for the “poor quality” of today’s RVs. Could newbies be to blame?

Reader poll

Do you start each day with a cup of coffee?

Quick Tip

Bug off—without poisons!

“Diatomaceous earth is a good deterrent for creepy crawlers, and is completely harmless to the environment and pets. Personally, I hate using poisons or chemicals, and found this to work well when we were overrun with ants at a campground. I just sprinkled it liberally around every spot that allowed insects access to the RV (electrical cables, hoses, jacks, etc.) as well as inside where I could see the ants entering. I didn’t need to worry about the cats coming into contact with it. You can get it in the garden department at home improvement stores.” Thanks to Sally G.

Recipe of the Day

Sausage & Zucchini Casserole

by Diane Schmidt from Comstock Park, MI

We’ve tried many types of zucchini casserole, but Diane’s is unique in that she adds browned sausage. The sausage adds another layer of flavor to the creamy filling of this side dish. The crunchy cornbread topping has wonderful flavor from herbs and spices. This is a very hearty side dish and a great way to serve zucchini in the summer.

Trivia

A whopping 14.95% of Ohio drivers report having a speeding ticket, the highest rate in the USA. That’s 75% above the national average. Residents of Connecticut are apparently more law-abiding: A mere 4.74% of drivers there have received a speeding ticket, the lowest rate in the country.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. She very much enjoyed the RV life and travel. Crossed over the Rainbow Bridge Nov. 2021.” —Don Wilson

