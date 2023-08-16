RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Issue 2188
Today’s thought
“Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit, and as vital to our lives as water and good bread. A civilization which destroys what little remains of the wild, the spare, the original, is cutting itself off from its origins and betraying the principle of civilization itself.” ―
Tip of the Day
Follow these important steps to protect your home while you’re gone RVing
By Gail Marsh
Most RVers can’t wait to get out on the open road. Thieves can’t wait for you to leave home, either! It’s estimated that a home burglary occurs every 18 seconds in the United States. That’s an alarming number! But thieves aren’t your only worry. What if a water leak develops? Or the HVAC system malfunctions and causes a fire? Here are a few tips for protecting your home while you’re gone RVing.
Ask Dave
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”
My RV’s black tank valve used to trickle when taking cover off; now it gushes!
Dear Dave,
Whenever I dump the RV’s black water tank, usually a small amount comes out when I remove the cap. Because of this I carry a small bucket to catch the spillage. However, this last time when I removed the cap I was met with a flood of black water. Is there some way to clean the valve? I’m not even sure where the valve is, since the belly is covered. —Mike, 2020 Jayco Eagle 27.5
RV Reviews
2024 KZ RV Sportsmen 231RK—A smaller 5er
By Tony Barthel
As I navigate my way from my home base of New Mexico to Indiana for the FROG rally, I keep seeing older, smaller fifth wheels in RV parks. This made me wonder why these are less common nowadays. With that in mind, I thought we’d gather ’round for a review of the 2024 KZ Sportsmen 231RK.
Measuring just 24’10” in overall length, I can see some shoppers comparing this to travel trailer offerings, which makes sense. When you think that about three feet of this rig would hang over the pickup truck, you would have a total vehicle length that’s shorter than many truck and travel trailer combinations.
In the RV shop with Dustin
RV water damage repair advice
Repairing water damage in an RV is essential to maintain its structural integrity and prevent further issues like mold and rot. Here are some general steps to guide you through the process of repairing water damage in an RV…
Video of the day
Easy RV plants: No soil, watering, or moving when traveling
By Cheri Sicard
Do you miss having plants in your RV? Robin Barrett of Creativity RV (one of our FAVORITE YouTube RV bloggers) has a solution in the video below. In it she talks about easy RV plants to spruce up your RV’s décor. They need no watering, they need no soil, and they stay put even while you move.
Video: Motorhome ripped apart, totaled, by low bridge
It gets old showing you videos of RVs that have had devastating encounters with low bridges. But we will keep showing them to help remind you to be careful and pay attention to bridges and tunnels along your route that will rip your rig apart if they dare try to pass through. Watch this heartbreaking video and weep!
Reader poll
On your phone, do you communicate more often by voice calls or text messages?
Quick Tip
Don’t use wheel chocks as speed bumps
Ray over at loveyourrv.com set out a list of “dumb things” he’s done. Here’s one many of us can relate to — and a suggestion to stop it. “I have a mental chock block. This became comical. I must have run over our first set of chocks five to six times and eventually lost one. With one squashed chock left, I sheepishly had to head to the RV parts store and buy a couple more. Next time out I ran over them! Finally I came up with a system that works for me. I use the two new chocks to secure the trailer then place the squashed one on the dashboard. Hey, whatever works.”
Recipe of the Day
Stuffed Bell Peppers Superior
by Teena Mathis from Harlingen, TX
These stuffed peppers are moist, juicy, and delicious! They’d make an elegant presentation for a dinner party, but easy enough for a weeknight dinner. The beefy onion soup mix really elevates the flavor of the stuffing.
Trivia
What U.S. state’s official mammal is extinct? If you guessed California, you’d be right. The California grizzly bear (the same bear on the California state flag) has been extinct for nearly a decade. Starting around 1848, the California Gold Rush put a strain on the bear’s population, when they were hunted for their meat and fur. The last time a California grizzly was spotted was in the early 1920s.
Readers’ Pet of the Day
“YumYum is getting the hang of RVing and has her own bunk. Loves her nip.” —Scott Zvirzdinis
Leave here with a laugh
How did the hamburger introduce his girlfriend? He said, “Everyone, meat Patty.”
(We know it’s a groaner, but it’s National Joke Day! What did you expect? Plus, it made us laugh!)
