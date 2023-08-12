Latest RVer News for Saturday, August 12, 2023

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Featured articles

New 2022 travel trailers going to auction houses. What’s going on here?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When RV dealers go to the auction to buy used rigs, that’s what you’d expect them to buy. It didn’t happen that way in June. A huge number of brand-new, 2022 travel trailers—some with their furniture wrapped in packing material—rolled across the blocks. It wasn’t the only “funny” thing in this month’s report from Black Book, the industry market watcher. Motorhomes continue to act like literal bounders. Learn more.

Federal judge dismisses deadly “overnight RV parking” lawsuit against Walmart

By Randall Brink

In August 2019, Roberto Hipolito camped overnight at the back of a Walmart parking lot in Fridley, Minnesota. The next morning, Hipolito cooked breakfast on a portable butane stove. He then put the hot stove in his van, covered it with flammable bedding, moved the van closer to the store entryway next to a car, and entered the store. The van caught fire, and the flames spread to the nearby car in which Essie McKenzie’s two daughters, Ty’rah and Taraji, were sleeping. Both girls were severely burned, and Ty’rah died the following day. Essie McKenzie filed a lawsuit against Walmart asserting claims under Minnesota law for negligence, nuisance, and wrongful death. Continue reading.

Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks may boost campground fees

Two of the “Mighty Five” national parks, Zion and Bryce Canyon, may see fee increases that could affect RVers. Campground fees at both would be raised, and a new fee structure could be implemented at dump stations in Zion. What are the potential changes, and how can you make your feelings known about them? Continue reading.

New Oregon law alters RV park tenancy

In the state of Oregon, staying in an RV park for more than 45 days means that the RV dweller becomes a tenant, and the RV park owner becomes a landlord under state landlord-tenant law. That will change on January 1, 2024, when Oregon House Bill 2634, just passed by the Oregon General Assembly and signed by the governor, goes into effect. Read about it here.

Campground Crowding

Reader writes: “I would happily pay $800 a night to camp to keep the ‘casual interest’ campers out!”

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon shares your comments including one by a reader who offers a solution to ease crowding that we don’t think will prove too popular. We also hear from more readers who are cutting back on camping due to increased costs, and one who wonders why wouldn’t campgrounds raise prices?

NEW: Disadvantaged RVers on “the Street”

Are there really homeless RVers?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The topic of homelessness has been written about here in RVtravel.com since at least 2018. Over time, the number of stories has increased. … Any time we publish a story on “homelessness” we get plenty of spirited reader comments. We’ve been reminded, particularly by full-timers, that the phrase “homeless RVers” is wrong, wrong, wrong. It’s a choice, they say, to not have a “home,” per se, and that their RV is their home. It’s a big topic, and we think an important one. When we were asked if we’d like to do a monthly column on the topic of homelessness and its relationship to RVing, we took up the offer. Read more.

RV Video Tour

Check out the all-new 2023 r-pod RP-203 travel trailer by Forest River

By Cheri Sicard

Join P.J. from Princess Craft RV for a tour of the 2023 r-pod RP-203 travel trailer. This particular model is new for this trailer brand in 2023. Upon walking into the rig, I was struck by the stylish décor. Personally, I love the black cabinets and accents with the light-colored walls and wood. However, this may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

That was the RV week that was

August 5–11, 2023

RVtravel.com applauds Campers Inn RV, which has donated more than $750,000 to support Care Camps’ mission, according to a press release from the company. Care Camps helps children with cancer experience the outdoors at medically supervised camps. Nearly three quarters of a million dollars have been raised by all 38 Campers Inn RV dealer locations through employee payroll deductions, the corporate matching program and special events in less than two years.

Law enforcement officials from Mammoth Cave National Park are seeking help from the public to identify individuals involved in repeated acts of vandalism at Joppa Missionary Baptist Church. The vandals have broken windows, kicked in doors, and painted graffiti on church walls between July 5 and August 4. Call the Mammoth Cave Law Enforcement Office at 270-758-2115 if you have any information.

An RV tire blowout lead to a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer, claiming five lives on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania. All four RV occupants and the truck driver were pronounced dead at the scene near Chambersburg. The road was closed for 10 hours as authorities investigated the scene.

Rongcheng, a county-level city in east China’s Shandong Province, is cranking up production of RVs. Last year, the city churned out a total of 17,000 RVs. That’s about 3 percent of the number of recreational vehicles that were built in the United States in 2022. Read more.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Lakeview Drive will be closed from August 14 to November 14 for reconstruction.

Another crash… A fatal collision occurred when an 84-year-old motorhome driver attempted a U-turn and pulled in front of an eastbound motorcycle. The riders, Jean Marie Godard and Chantal Bouvet Godard, died at the scene. The motorhome occupants were unharmed, and driver inattention is considered a potential factor in the incident.

The overnight fee to camp at Juniper Campground in New Mexico’s Bandelier National Monument will raise from $12 to $20 a night beginning October 1. The park’s now-closed Tsankawi Unit is expected to reopen in late October after extensive construction is completed.

Luray RV Resort on the Shenandoah River in Virginia has reopened after a $36 million renovation with 350 campsites, up from 73 in its previous life as Outlanders River Camp. It now features an amphitheater, a resort-style pool, cabanas, a recreational center with pickleball and basketball, a mountain bike track, cornhole boards and an RC car track.

Troy Benjamin Bittner, 54, of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. Evidence revealed that from November 2020 to December 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bittner was employed as a general manager at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway, South Carolina. At the time when it was not uncommon for guests to cancel reservations, he fraudulently generated $828,516 in guests’ refunds. Bittner then wired the money to his personal financial accounts. In addition, he later understated his 2021 income taxes. Bittner faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison plus fines and other penalties.

RV retail registrations dropped again for June, according to Statistical Surveys Inc.: 40,964 this year vs. 49,818 in June 2022. So far this year, there have been 208,378 retail registrations, a 24% decrease from 258,428 units in 2022.

Hurricane Ridge Road in Washington state’s Olympic National Park will close to visitors, including cyclists, from August 15-17 to help facilitate the removal of debris from the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge burn site. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Glacier National Park is seeking public input on proposed fee rate adjustments beginning in 2024. Aimed at improving visitor experiences and price-matching other nearby sites, the proposed rates for campsites would increase between $3–$10 depending on the type of site. Some group sites could potentially increase up to $30.

Two RVers were taken to a local hospital after an I-84 rollover crash at Milepost 61 east of Boise, Idaho. On arrival, emergency responders found one occupant already out of the motorhome, while another was trapped beneath it. Swift medical care was given as crews stabilized the RV and extricated the second victim in about 30 minutes. Both occupants had seemingly non-life-threatening injuries. A car was also involved, but its occupants emerged unharmed. As you can see in the photo, the motorhome was a goner.

Piñon Flats Campground in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will be closed through August 22 for roadway resurfacing.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has increased state park entry permit fees. Beginning January 2024, the fee for an annual permit for Nebraska-licensed vehicles will increase from $30 to $35 and a daily permit from $6 to $7. Annual permits for vehicles licensed in other states will increase from $60 to $70, with daily rates increasing from $12 to $14.

SmartPlug Systems, LLC (SmartPlug) is recalling certain 30-amp shore power inlets, part number BM30xx manufactured from June 1, 2023, to July 21, 2023. The manganese bronze D-rings may crack or fail when properly tightened, which could cause electrical arcing and increase the risk of fire. Owners should contact SmartPlug customer service at email Warranty@smartplug.com to learn more.

Cave tours at South Dakota’s Wind Cave National Park have been suspended pending elevator repairs. Replacement parts are on order. Tours could resume in early September.

The Bureau of Land Management will implement new campground fees for six campgrounds in Colorado’s Eagle and Pitkin counties prior to the 2024 camping season. The BLM will begin charging $20 a night at the Prince Creek Campground in Pitkin County, as well as at the Catamount, Lyon’s Gulch, and Pinball campgrounds along the Colorado River in Eagle County. There is currently no fee for these sites. Additionally, the current $10 per night fee at Gypsum and Wolcott campgrounds along the Eagle River in Eagle County will increase to $20 per night.

Speaking of Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are searching for a black bear that bit the arm of a man relaxing in a hammock after dark Saturday, August 5, at a Purgatoire River bottoms campground east of Interstate 25 near Trinidad. Dogs were called in to search for the animal. Learn more.

Fresh eggs straight to your RV? We’ll take it! Tin Cup RV Park in Mahomet, IL, is undergoing impressive, eco-friendly updates. Alongside new amenities like a laundromat and expanded RV pads, the park is embracing sustainability. Plans include adding a solar farm to reduce the carbon footprint and an aquaponics greenhouse to deliver fresh produce to guests. An onsite chicken coop adds to the farm-to-table experience, aligning with the growing trend of eco-conscious living.

Among the least-publicized campgrounds are those in cities and small towns across America. In most cases, camping in city and town parks costs less than nearby private or other better-known public camping areas. In many cases, the overnight fee is $10 or less, with many sites still free. Some even include free or inexpensive utility hookups. Now, our friends at Roundabout Publications along with The Ultimate Campgrounds Project have published a directory of these under-publicized parks. The first edition of its “Camping in America’s City & Town Parks” is now available. Continue reading about this great new resource.

On Tuesday, President Biden established the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument (whew, that’s a mouthful) in northern Arizona, an area considered sacred by many Tribal Nations in the Southwest and renowned for its natural, cultural, economic, scientific and historic resources and broad recreation opportunities. The new national monument is approximately 917,618 acres of federal lands in northern Arizona. It will continue to be managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service. FYI: Baaj Nwaavjo means “where tribes roam” to the Havasupai, and I’tah Kukveni means “our footprints” for the Hopi.

Terra Ceia Village RV Park in Palmetto, Florida, has added 180 RV sites (none are pull-thru). It’s located on the state’s west coast between Tampa and Sarasota.

Due to hot, dry weather conditions, high winds, and increasing fire danger, Joshua Tree National Park began implementing fire restrictions on August 8, 2023. The restrictions apply to all campgrounds, backcountry sites and residential areas.

Attention Solo RVers. Never be lonely again. On apps such as Replika, Character.AI and Snapchat’s My AI, people are turning to sophisticated chatbots that closely mimic human conversations. When someone is feeling uncomfortably alone, a bot relationship can help soothe their lonely heart. Such bots are rare, but you can bet they will get better and more popular fast.

And, lastly, your hilarious weekly advice from the National Park Service:

Now that’s totally wild!

Notorious house-crasher “Hank the Tank” exposed as hungry female mastermind at Tahoe

After a year-long spree of home break-ins and daring escapades, the elusive “Hank the Tank” bear has been apprehended in South Lake Tahoe. However, recent revelations reveal a twist to the story, involving multiple bears and surprising behavior. Find out how DNA testing and a change of heart grant “Hank” a second chance at life. Read the details here.

Snake falls from sky, attacks women who is then assaulted by hawk

By Cheri Sicard

A snake falling from the sky? Sometimes you know it is just not your day. But you really KNOW it’s not your day when a snake falls out of the sky, latches onto your arm and starts striking, and THEN a hawk comes down and attacks you in an attempt to retrieve the snake! As bizarre as all that sounds, that is exactly what happened to a Silsbee, Texas, woman last week. Check this out!

Reader poll

How long has it been since you mowed a lawn?

Respond here and learn how others responded.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Duct tape may be the giveaway on this 2018 Heartland Pioneer BH270 travel trailer. Stolen August 2 at 1:40 in the morning in Dayton, Texas, you’ll see duct tape marks below the window on the street side, just on the hitch side of the slide-out. Contact the Dayton Police at (936) 258-7621 with any information. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of August 7, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.83

Change from week before: Up 7 cents; Change from year before: Down 21 cents.

Diesel: $4.24

Change from week before: Up 11 cents; Change from year before: Down 75 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Mexican Manicotti My Way

by Laura Yoder from Brunswick, GA

Laura was right when she said she did good, and this Mexican Manicotti is a delicious reason why we love home cooking. It mashes up a Mexican and Italian dish for one yummy dinner. The ground beef and black bean mixture piped into the manicotti shells are perfect. Spreading sour cream and shredded cheese on the top and then placing the casserole back in the oven for a few minutes creates a gooey cheesy layer on top.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

There are about one trillion bacteria and nearly 200 types of fungi on each of our feet. There are 26 bones in each foot (one less than in a hand), and there are about 250,000 sweat glands in our feet. Feet have nearly 8,000 nerves, many near the skin – which is why feet are so ticklish.

Worth Pondering

One of the very best things about traveling in a motorhome is that a restroom is always just a few steps away.

Laugh of the Week

We love this!

Today in History

