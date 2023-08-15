RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Issue 2187

Today’s thought

“I bet you could sometimes find all the mysteries of the universe in someone’s hand.” ―Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Relaxation Day! (Our favorite day of the year!)

On this day in history: 1969 – The Woodstock Music & Art Fair opens in Bethel, New York, featuring some of the top rock musicians of the era.

Tip of the Day

Put together an emergency getaway bag right now. It’s important!

By Nanci Dixon

Put together an emergency getaway bag for your RV if you don’t already have one. Several times we have had to flee our motorhome at a moment’s notice. I am always glad to have read this article on preparing for an emergency here on RVtravel.com.

Emergency documents for your getaway bag

My husband is rather a weather emergency naysayer, so when he says we have to leave I know he means NOW! Being full-timers, I have an expanding folder with all our important paper documents—passports, birth certificates, medical histories, wills, etc. I also have a to-go hard drive with scans of tax documents, credit cards, receipts and all our family photos.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Fuel nozzle shuts off before RV’s tank is full, but never at Buc-ee’s. Why?

Dear Dave,

In the nearly 20 years we have owned our RV and during countless trips around North America, we have had trouble filling our gas tank. It will get about 3/4 full and the pump clicks off. Even if we reset the pump we cannot add any more gas. If we drive across the street to another gas station we can complete the fill-up. This problem never happens at Buc-ee’s, but is a frequent issue in California. This may not happen for several fill-ups then it will occur. What gives? —Sherry, 2005 Jamboree GT Class C

Read Dave's answer

RV Tours

Tour the Bigfoot RV 25RQ fiberglass travel trailer

By Cheri Sicard

As we’ve talked about in a previous post, there are a whole lot of advantages to fiberglass travel trailers, and Bigfoot RV arguably makes some of the best. One of the complaints I often hear is that fiberglass trailers are simply not big enough. If that’s the case for you, consider the Bigfoot RV 25RQ, which I believe is the largest of the fiberglass trailers currently on the market.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Pssst… Here’s the secret to great grilled chicken thighs

By Cheri Sicard

Who doesn’t love grilled chicken thighs? Anyone who has had them when they’re not done right—that’s who.

Grilling chicken thighs can be tricky. Too much grill time and they come out charred and dry. Too little and you bite into raw chicken. YUCK!

But when they are done right, grilled chicken thighs are amazing. Even better in these inflationary times, they’re a bargain too.

Click here to watch

Is the 2022 Ford Bronco the perfect flat towable car? I test drove it to find out.

By Nanci Dixon

Here was my experience on a 2022 Ford Bronco test drive. As a number of you know, and I am actually rather embarrassed that so many know, I am still looking after two years for the perfect, flat towable car. Back in December of 2020, I reviewed several options. Then, I reviewed several Jeeps. And I also test drove and reviewed the Buick Encore GX. None of them were “the one.” … Did Nanci finally find “the one”? Continue reading to find out.

Reader poll

How many TVs do you have in your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

RV site “Look out!” advice

Doing a “walk around” inspection before pulling your rig into an RV site is always a good idea. Joe Bulger adds a pointer as to something else to look out for: “Before backing or pulling in an RV site, I always walk around to check for low branches, obstructions, power, water pedestal, etc. However, I never looked down until after my wife saw a few pieces of metal on the ground. The picture shows what we found. I plan on buying a long magnet on a stick at a lumber box store and crawling under the rig before pulling out. From now on I will use it to check the area before backing in. It won’t pick up aluminum or glass; however, it’s better than nothing. This was at a private, very expensive, campground in Key Largo.” Thanks, Joe, for the “attractive” idea!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Um, sure, it might help us walk on rocky beaches or paths. But if we used this we would fall on our faces… immediately. Wouldn’t you?

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Loaded Landscapes

This website has a ton of great photography-related articles. Want to know how to best capture the sunrise? Or a waterfall? Or how to use Adobe Lightroom? Check out the articles here. [You can click on the “No thanks” below the options that pop up to get to the website.]

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 39 percent say they have given their RV a name

• 61 percent say their RV has an onboard generator

• 34 percent know a lot about their family history; they’ve studied it!

Recent poll: How long has it been since you mowed a lawn?

Recipe of the Day

Sam’s Panko Crusted Fried Shrimp with Tartar Sauce

by Sammie Allen from Salisbury, NC

Easy to prepare, this fried shrimp could be a light meal or a snack. The batter coats the shrimp wonderfully. Once fried to a golden brown, the batter is crunchy with the perfectly cooked shrimp inside. Don’t skimp on the sprinkle of salt once everything is fried. The balance of flavors in the homemade tartar sauce is spot on. Perfect for dipping the fried shrimp.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

As a pet or in a research lab, mice can live to be up to two years old. But in the wild, they only live for about five months. So if you have a mouse problem… maybe just wait it out five months? (No, don’t do that.)

*What popular game machine was once banned in New York City for 24 years? And why was it banned? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lucy is an 8-year-old Poodle mix rescue we’ve had for two years. She loves the campground activities viewed from the ledge behind the sofa hubby made for her.” —Nicole Rockey

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter.

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Quakehold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a laughing motorcycle?

A Yamahahahaha.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

