RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Issue 2223

Today’s thought

“Travel is fatal to prejudice.” — Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cinnamon Roll Day!

On this day in history: In 1957 the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite, which orbited Earth until 1958, inaugurating the Space Age. (Were you around then? Did you see Sputnik? Please tell us about it for a story we plan to write. Email your experience to Chuck Woodbury at chuck@rvtravel.com.)



Tip of the Day

Is your RV packing on the pounds? Try these 10 steps to shed some rig weight

By Nanci Dixon

I recently read an old article by Greg Illes about RV weight and decided it was time for our RV to lose some weight, too. Along with us over the last few years, our motorhome seemed to have also gained some weight.

Here are a few tips to help ease the load:

1. Dedicate time

Pick a time when you have the desire and stamina to go through your stuff. Dedicate at least a few hours a day, or one full day, to sorting.

2. Create piles

Create a couple of piles: A toss, a donate, and a “maybe” pile. The toss pile is for that stuff you know nobody would want and you can’t believe you have held onto for so long. For example, my wood salad hands with three missing “fingers” went into the toss pile immediately! Donate is for the usable stuff, and the “maybe” pile is your “can-go-back-and-change-my-mind” pile.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the scheduled maintenance for RV roof sealant? How hard is it to replace?

Dear Dave,

My fifth wheel is about three years old, and I live in it full-time. While periodically checking my roof, I noticed that some of the sealant around the vents is starting to look aged, but not cracked. How often should I apply new sealant (Dicor) before having to remove the old material and replace it completely? And how hard is it to remove? —Peter, 2021 Grand Design Reflection 337RLS

Read Dave's answer

RV Reviews

This is different: The category-busting Timberwolf 16ML

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is of something very, very different—the Forest River Timberwolf Mini Loft 16ML. … The best way to describe this trailer is as a very compact park model … something that stirred up a lot of attention at the RV Open House, including by competing manufacturers within the Forest River family. There was everything from quiet admiration to near scorn. But, suffice it to say, nobody was ignoring this.

Click here to read

In the RV Shop with Dustin

What to know about RV floor replacement

Whether your RV floor has a leak or a stain, or you simply want to update the look of your unit, replacing your flooring can be a costly option. Our shop does RV floor replacement, but 95 percent of the time it’s because a catastrophic event occurred and insurance is footing the bill.



This is also my warning for consumers who are shopping for a used unit. RV floor replacement isn’t that simple or cost-effective! Make sure you watch the video below.

Click here

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Video of the day

RV Instant Pot recipes: Baby back ribs in under 1 hour!

By Cheri Sicard

Join in this fun online RV cooking class from The Spicy Apron YouTube channel. In it, our hostess Heather shows us one of her favorite RV Instant Pot recipes and makes baby back ribs in under an hour!

And not just any baby back ribs. Tender, juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that will enthusiastically bring the whole family to the table. This is super quick and easy and you can make it any time in your RV. The Instant Pot does most of the work with just a few short minutes of prep from you.

Click here to watch

Around the campfire: Who’s to blame for lack of quality RVs?

Terrible RV quality. This ongoing theme runs rampant throughout RV blogs, forums, social media threads, and (you guessed it) around the campfire. But just who is to blame for the lack of quality RVs? Read what RVers had to say in this discussion around the campfire, as recorded by Gail Marsh.

Reader poll

Are you shy?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Brand-new book for county park camping

Roundabout Publications and the Ultimate Campground Project have published the first edition of “Camping in America’s County Parks.” The 192-page directory profiles 2,068 RV, van and tent camping areas at 1,408 parks in 42 states. Inside, maps pinpoint campgrounds with information about staying, including types of restrooms, showers, dump stations and RV length limits. Rates, contact and reservation information is also listed. Read more about it here.

Quick Tip

Stop slideout plumbing leaks before they start

Responding to a story we posted regarding water damage to RVs, Dave Telenko pointed out an area of concern that some RVers might miss. “Another spot to check is the kitchen slide—not only the pressurized water, but the drain line that flexes back and forth every time the slide goes in and out. On our 2017 Forest River 34Q, there was such a leak. The problem is the mating of a soft flexible hose (bilge hose) into standard ABS (house plumbing) pipes with a compression-type fitting. It didn’t work and leaked, and would never work. I put a piece of metal on the inside of the soft hose and then tightened up the fitting. It was tight. I tried to pull it out and no way could I do it.” Thanks, Dave!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Enjoy the magic of fall at these 10 amazing festivals across the U.S.

Happy fall, y’all! Have fun at these fall festivals across the U.S.!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Elaine’s Homemade Healthy Granola

by Elaine Douglas from Vancouver, B.C.

This homemade granola has great flavor. It’s salty and sweet thanks to the maple syrup and honey. Fresh from the oven, it has just the right amount of crunchiness. A healthier snack or breakfast option. Enjoy with some milk as cereal, sprinkle on top of yogurt, or just grab a handful when you want just a little something.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The yo-yo took off in popularity in the U.S. in the 1920s. Filipino bellhop Pedro Flores caught guests’ attention by playing with one at a Southern California hotel. (Yo-yo means “come come” in a native Philippine language.) Flores saw a business opportunity and began manufacturing the toys. Donald F. Duncan—father of the Good Humor ice cream bar—first saw a yo-yo in 1928. A year later, he bought out Flores. Duncan’s company staged contests where yo-yo “champions” could make the toy “walk the dog,” “shoot the moon,” “rock the cradle,” and go “around the world.” The yo-yo first appears on Greek pottery in 500 B.C., but historians believe it’s been around even longer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Shelby (Vizsla/Pitbull mix) loves to ‘go for rides’ in the RV. She is a rescue from Oahu, Hawaii. Three years ago she had a hip replacement. Now she runs and plays pain-free and lives her best life on the road. Her favorite activity is to retrieve sticks out of the lake.” —Terra Boroff

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

A traffic cop had a perfect hiding spot for catching speeders. But one day, nobody exceeded the speed limit. He soon learned why: A 10-year-old boy up the road a quarter mile was holding up a large hand-painted sign: “RADAR TRAP AHEAD.” Further investigation led the officer to the boy’s accomplice, another 10-year-old 100 yards beyond the speed trap with a sign that read “TIPS.” At his feet was a bucketful of change.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

