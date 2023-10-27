RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 27, 2023

Issue 2240

Today’s thought

“Morning is wonderful. Its only drawback is that it comes at such an inconvenient time of day.” ―Glen Cook

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Navy Day! (Yes, there was the U.S. Navy Birthday on Oct. 13. Read about these two Navy holidays here.)

On this day in history: 1904 – The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.

Tip of the Day

These affordable, effective devices will track your RV or other items if stolen

By Karel Carnohan

There is a simple, inexpensive, effective way to track your RV after it’s been stolen. Bluetooth devices such as Tile® and Apple’s AirTag can be hidden in your RV and if it is stolen, your RV can be tracked in real-time.

Designed to help you find things you misplace such as keys, wallets and purses, they are small enough to be a “hidden” asset. I have an AirTag on my keys and in a very important notebook that I use all the time. Some people put them on their dog’s collar in case he or she gets lost.

Ask Dave

Which works best to insulate RV windows – shrink wrap or bubble wrap?

Dear Dave,

Has anyone used shrink wrap on their windows for insulation in place of bubble wrap? —Tom, 2015 Dutchmen Voltage

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

What is the cost of replacing my RV refrigerator?

Last week, our RV repair shop received the below voicemail from Bob regarding the cost of replacing an RV refrigerator:

Hi, my name is Bob. I have a refrigerator that is leaking yellow fluid by the burner. I’ve been told by another shop that the fridge is bad and needs to be replaced. Can you provide an estimate to replace the unit?

I have also watched videos online about replacing the cooling part on the back. Is that an option? I currently have a Norcold 1200.

Thank you, guys, and I look forward to receiving a call back.

Video of the day

Taco Soup: An easy, delicious soup recipe for travel days

By Cheri Sicard

Looking for a quick and easy travel day recipe that’s hearty and warming? Taco soup to the rescue! In the video below, Tom from the Come Sit at My Table YouTube channel, shows us how to make it.

Tom and wife Melissa’s YouTube channel is not about RVing, but, nonetheless, this recipe is a perfect quick and easy RV recipe. Tom calls it a “dump soup” because all you need to do is dump a bunch of ingredients into a pot, heat it up, and dinner is ready.

Prospecting for more than gold. Find diamonds, and more, on your RV travels

By Randall Brink

Gold is not the only valuable mineral on the earth. RV prospectors who find themselves traversing an area of the country barren of gold might well consider searching for other exciting and valuable mineral deposits, such as diamonds. All but a few U.S. states claim valuable minerals or gems beneath their land surfaces. Forty-five states have declared a state gemstone, rock, or mineral, and quite a few boast all three. Learn more.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How many RVs do you own?

Thetford’s toilet seal isn’t crappy!

Nobody wants to talk about a yucky toilet, but nobody wants to actually have to deal with a yucky toilet either… Enter Thetford’s Toilet Seal Lube and Conditioner. It works on all RV and boat toilets and protects the seal from drying out. If your toilet’s seal dries out, it can prevent it from sealing and holding water. You don’t want that! This is one of those products you should really use, even if dealing with your toilet isn’t your all-time favorite thing to do. Check it out.

Quick Tip

Heat pump versus regular furnace

New to RV heat pumps? They work pretty well until temps hit into the 30s. If frost is in the weather forecast, best to use your regular furnace. They usually pump heat to the plumbing system, where the heat pump only warms up the interior of the coach. You don’t want frozen pipes!

Website of the day

U.S. Naval Institute – Naval History Magazine

Since it’s National Navy Day we thought we’d share a fascinating Navy website with you! This Naval History Magazine is a part of the U.S. Naval Institute and has wonderful articles to read if you’re interested in Navy history.

Recipe of the Day

Turkey-Pumpkin Meatloaf

by Mikekey from Seattle, WA

If you are looking for a unique meatloaf for dinner, then look no further! Who would have thought to add pumpkin in turkey meatloaf? The pumpkin flavor is subtle but makes this meatloaf really moist. This meatloaf recipe is so easy to make and your family will love it.

Trivia

George Washington made whiskey! Our first president had his own whiskey distillery, Mount Vernon, in Virginia. At the time, it was one of the largest whiskey distilleries in America, producing 11,000 gallons of the stuff in 1799! You can read more about it here (and plan your visit to the distillery, which is still brewin’!).

*Sunlight needs to strike water at an angle of what to form a rainbow? A) 22 degrees, B) 42 degrees, C) 66 degrees, or D) 89 degrees. Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mimi is a rescue precious heart who loves camping and walking on the beach. She doesn’t let bad weather stop her from climbing logs on the shore. She is the best little camper and is always ready to go. We try to camp each month in the Pacific Northwest.” —Chuck Stillman

Leave here with a laugh

