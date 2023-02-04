RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1090

Welcome to RVtravel.com, where you come first. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

February 4, 2023

Cover story

Life expectancy calculator gives me sobering number: 16.9 years left to live. What to do with that precious time?

By Nanci Dixon

ack in 2021, I wrote an article about using a tape measure as a metaphor for measuring my life. It examines how much time I have spent living and the statistics about how much time is left. Using the Social Security Life Expectancy Calculator, it looks like I have 16.9 years left. That is pretty sobering.

I am always first to wake up in the morning and I use the first peaceful hours to myself. First, I catch up on the RVtravel.com newsletters, then I read the news of the day, go through other emails, read the NY Times COVID deaths (I’m still on that email list from 2020) and check out houses for sale in our area. I look at price reductions, how much they are downwardly spiraling in cost, and remodeling ideas.

What do I want for the next 16.9 years?

That is NOT a lot of time. What matters

the most during that time?

This morning after re-reading my tape measure article, looking up housing costs, COVID and even world news falls away. My interest fades and the question tugs at me: What do I want for the next 16.9 years? That is NOT a lot of time. What matters the most during that time?

What do I want to do? Also, what do I want to see? Where should I go in the increasingly little time we have left? My father’s death, who was invincible and defied dying until 98, brought home to me the reality of my death too. But the 16.9 years in the Social Security chart brought clarity. My husband’s estimated 15 years also brought a bit of reality shock.

I have been on a quest to go to every national park, historic monument and battlefield. But how much can we really do while health and money hold out? And does it matter? What does matter?

I don’t feel that old or so close to the end. Again, it’s pretty sobering.

The next 16.9 years’ resolutions

So it seems like I need to make some really important resolutions, not the fading-by-February New Year’s ones. Life ones.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

Former repair and manufacturing worker shares dirt: ‘Here’s what’s really wrong with the RV industry’

By Nanci Dixon

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week we hear from several RVers with high praise for their service shops and mobile techs, some complaints (of course), and some advice for RV owners. Also, we hear from Donna C., who worked in manufacturing and repair and has an idea of what might be wrong with the RV industry.

Read it all here

Hilarious RVing photos created by Artificial Intelligence. OMG! Get ready to laugh!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

With the sudden surge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the news, it got us to wonder. What does AI know about RVing? It’s been a serious topic among RVTravel.com writers and staff—after all, could we all lose our jobs to some “Brain-O-Vac” AI computer? So far, the consensus is that AI can “write,” after a fashion, about some RV topics. Like, AI may be able to tell you “How to dump your holding tanks.” … [But] is accuracy in the “eye” (or “I”) of the AI world? We set out to find out. This is interesting and fun!

Our staff writer gets stuck in a Texas ice storm. The result: not pretty!

Nanci Dixon found herself, along with her husband and their motorhome, stuck in the scary Texas ice storm… and without warning! See what the ice and cold temperatures did to their RV (it’s not pretty!), how they handled it, and the lessons that they learned. Yikes! Read all about it here.

Should you carry LP cylinders lying down?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The propane attendant readied to sling our seven-gallon cylinder in the back of the car. “Would you mind setting it upright, please?” we asked. He shrugged his shoulders, and said, “You know, it really doesn’t matter. It’s safe whether it’s standing up or lying down.” But he put it upright, as we asked. It begs the question: Is it safe to carry LP cylinders lying down? For that matter, is it legal? Find out here.

Slow cooker to Instant Pot conversion: Recipe adaptation

By Cheri Sicard

One of the comments that came in on our recent RV kitchen gadgets questionnaire asked for us to PLEASE run more pressure cooker or Instant Pot recipes instead of slow cooker/Crock Pot recipes. But, did you know that you can convert slow cooker to Instant Pot® recipes easily? I’ll teach you how so you can convert any slow cooker recipe to a pressure cooker recipe! Continue reading.

Around the Campfire

RVing-with-kids rules, and should-be rules, discussed

By Gail Marsh

A recent topic around the campfire began when Stan asked, “Remember back when TV news anchors would announce: ‘It’s ten o’clock. Do you know where your children are?’ Well, I wish RVers with kids would think about that and keep track of their children.”

Read more

Highlights from this week's RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Half of RVers feel lonely. Here’s what to do about it

By Gail Marsh

Many people go RVing to get away from the stress of everyday life. They long for solitude and quiet. They revel in the open expanse that Mother Nature provides in her isolated, off-the-beaten-path spaces. And then, there’s Lindsey. Lindsey recently lost her husband to cancer. They’d been married for less than four years. No children. Just Lindsey. Continue reading for great tips to fight loneliness anytime, anywhere.

Is pet insurance a good idea?

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

Is pet insurance a good idea? The short answer is yes, but it comes with a few qualifications. Much like two-legged health insurance. … There are now many pet insurance companies to choose from, and the best one for you will depend on your pet and your tolerance for financial risk. Read all about pet insurance here.

These activities will beat the RVing winter blues

By Dale Wade

Well, it’s winter. A lot of RVers winterize the rig and put it up until spring. Others don’t do that, opting for traveling to a warmer clime or hangin’ tough with the white stuff. So, I asked some of my RVing friends what they do during those cold days to keep from going stir-crazy. Most of them replied with activities that seem, well, normal. However, a few came back with things, if not unique, are perhaps limited amongst us. Read more.

Renting an RV: Why you should do it and what you should take along

By Janet Groene

Owning an RV is no reason not to rent an RV. Thanks to rentals, I’ve explored RV life in Australia and New Zealand. I can fly to Alaska when vacation time is short and do a two-week rental instead of making the long drive from Florida. Rentals not only save time, but they also give me a chance to try different rigs, gear and layouts. The downside is that rental RVs are furnished with bare-bones essentials. Continue reading for 20 essentials to take along when renting an RV.

For Lovers Only…

To: Zoom

From: You

“Thank you for a great life for the past 55+ years. The mother of our two sons and Mamaw of three grandkids. I still see you as that sixteen-year-old beautiful high school girl.”



To: Driving Miss Daisy

From: Miss Daisy

“I had a dream of traveling and you said that you would come along. We survived a whole summer in a 16 foot trailer and now we are selling our home and moving up to a 30 foot home on wheels. I can’t think of anyone else I want to share this adventure with (or who would share it with me… lol). Keep driving, Miss Daisy!”

Reader Poll

Have you ever stayed overnight in your RV at a Sam’s Club store parking lot?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

Have a question for Dave? Click any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you! DID YOU MISS LAST WEDNESDAY’S TALKIN’ RV TECH webcast with Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson? If so, you missed out on a lot of great information. Watch this live, hour-long program every Wednesday and in a year you’ll be saving a bundle on professional RV repairs because you’ll know how to fix things yourself. Watch last Wednesday’s episode.

Sign up for our RV Tech Tips Newsletter and receive a notice every Wednesday with a link to that day’s program.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

RV appliances: Readers share their ‘must have’ small RV appliances

By Cheri Sicard

Last week we asked you about your favorite RV kitchen gadgets, and boy, did we get a TON of responses! We know that cooking in small spaces can present challenges. So we wanted to know what makes RV cooking easier for you and what is the one RV kitchen gadget or RV kitchen accessory you just cannot live without. Read what your favorite small RV appliances are here.

5 nifty gadgets that make RV life easier

By Gail Marsh

Who doesn’t love a great gadget? And a gadget that helps you RV is even better! During the past holiday season, I made a short wish list of things that I thought might be useful as we RV. I happily received a few of the items on my list. I plan to purchase the others in the days ahead. See what you think and then offer your own suggestions for nifty RV products in the comments that follow this article.

Video of the day

DIY RV window insulation WITHOUT ugly foil showing

By Cheri Sicard

One of our favorite YouTube RV channels, RV with Tito DIY, is here to show you how to install RV window insulation that does NOT involve that ugly foil a lot of folks use. Host Brian shows you how to do the full DIY RV window insulation build from start to finish.

Brian’s goal with this project was to replace his whole valance setup with a slim, functional, low-profile, and good-looking window covering.

Click here to watch

CAN YOU GUESS: ATTENDING CHURCH WHEN ON THE ROAD

RV Tire Safety

How much air pressure is too much in RV tires?

Tire expert Roger Marble received a question from a reader about tire pressure ratings and his concern about the numbers reported on his Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Roger explains tire pressure ratings and how temperature and speed affect the numbers reported by the TPMS.

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Part 8 of 13: Your motor coach fire escape plan should incorporate the needs of all the occupants, including the young, elderly, and disabled. Remove any barriers that might hinder a disabled person and install extra handles on window escape hatches. Also arrange for a family member to assist those who may need help, and have disabled or elderly people sleep close to a safe exit. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Bacon Mushroom Noodle Casserole

by Jessica Silva from East Berlin, CT

Warm and creamy, this bacon mushroom casserole is pure comfort food. In each bite, you get little bits of bacon and hearty mushrooms. The mushrooms absorb the flavor of the bacon and add so much to this easy casserole. Serve this bacon mushroom noodle casserole with a side salad for an easy weeknight meal. It would make a nice side dish with baked chicken too.

Get the recipe here

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Buster the Yorkie is a 12-year-old rescue but he rescued me! He’s been traveling with me for 10 years and the two of us have even made the trip to and from Alaska three times by ourselves! He does great, even looking out the window at the bison and bear when traveling through Canada!” —Debbie Christianson

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Brain Teaser

When Ashley was 15, her mother was 37. Now, her mother is twice her age. How old is Ashley?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Laugh of the Week

This isn’t meant as a joke, but we know you’re laughing after trying it!

Roadskills

Meet Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

