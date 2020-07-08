RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Issue 1379

Today’s thought

“I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” ― Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate With Almonds Day!

On this day in history: 1776 – Church bells (possibly including the Liberty Bell) are rung after John Nixon delivers the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.



Tip of the Day

RV tire safety tip – Use a TPMS

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

The best way to monitor the tire pressure in your RV and/or tow vehicle is with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). A good aftermarket TPMS gives you peace of mind when you can monitor the tire pressure while traveling, and receive warnings if there are any problems.

How to save every drop of “get warm” water

For years Greg and Karin Illes would save their “warmup” water – the cold water that comes out of the hot faucet until the hot water from the water heater finally gets there – in a jug and then use that water for toilet flushing, washing or other chores – like most other RVers. But Greg figured out a way to “recirculate” the water from the shower straight back into the fresh water tank. Read how he did it.

Yesterday’s featured article: Car can’t make up its mind!

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Handling putty/butyl tape in hot weather

Working with putty tape (or butyl tape) in hot weather? Prepare for frustration as the backing paper will stick to the gooey tape. Better: Put the roll in the freezer for a few minutes (or store it in there) – tape peels off backing easily.

Random RV thought

What’s one thing that RVers DO NOT care about, that non-RVers might? There are a lot of answers here, but one that comes to mind first is wearing the same outfit two times in one week, or even multiple days in a row (if it’s still mostly clean).

Website of the day

Forest Service, NPS, BLM and other volunteer positions

Hundreds of volunteer opportunities with the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc., including campground hosts, wilderness ranger, boat launch hosts, facility maintenance, trailhead naturalist, interpreter and educator, and tons more.

Tip: An easy windshield de-bugger!

Here’s a tip from one of our readers, A. Fisher: Bugs making suicide runs on your windshield? Get an 8-ounce (or so) container of Rain-X washer fluid additive and just add it to your windshield wiper fluid – works great without all that work! There’s also Rain-X Bug Remover (not concentrated) that does the job. Driving down the road and collecting bugs? Don’t wait for the next fuel stop – just use the windshield wipers!

Trivia

After the release of the 1996 horror film “Scream,” which involved an anonymous killer calling and murdering his victims, Caller ID usage tripled in the United States.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Waiting to go on another RV adventure!” — Donna Weber

Leave here with a laugh

Middle age is when you choose your cereal for the fiber, not the toy.

