RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Issue 1553

Today’s thought

“I think that one of these days,” he said, “you’re going to have to find out where you want to go. And then you’ve got to start going there. But immediately. You can’t afford to lose a minute. Not you.” ―J.D. Salinger, “The Catcher in the Rye”



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Popover Day!

On this day in history: 1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

Tip of the Day

RV just sitting around? Here’s how to use it more

I wanted more from my RV. Paying for a rig that sat in storage much of the year rankled with me. Yes, I loved traveling and living in the RV for extended periods of time, especially if it meant we could escape the brutal Midwest winters. Still, I wanted to use our expensive rig other times, too.

How about you? Would you like to use your RV more, but hate the hassle of weekend trips? There’s reserving a place, packing clothes, planning/getting food, driving to the park, and hooking up… then two short days later it all begins in reverse! How can shorter RV trips ever work? Maybe some of the following suggestions will encourage you to get out more often in your RV…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Cruiser Embrace EL 260 Travel Trailer. He writes, “I can see how this can be less expensive than, say, a Rockwood or Jayco product with the less elaborate suspension and more price-focused tires and that sort of thing. But, all in all, there’s a lot to like about this line and I wouldn’t cross it off my list.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Jayco North Point 382FLRB Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, March 10, 2021.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Herb B. from Livingston, Texas.

Stopping full-time RVing like a “hot potato”?

A reader wrote the following to editor Chuck Woodbury:

Dear Chuck,

I am amazed at your change of attitude about full-time RVing. I followed your past full-time adventures with interest. I was quite surprised when you dropped full-timing like a hot potato. Not to be negative toward you or your RVing practices, just an observation of a person who was actually considering it. Thank you for your contributions to RVing. —Anon.

Read Chuck’s response, especially if you’re considering RVing full-time.

Yesterday’s featured article: The shocking truth about RV shore power problems

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Have you ever seen “The Long, Long Trailer”? It’s an enjoyable must-watch movie for every RVer. Read more about it.

Quick Tip

Drafty motorhome?

Motorhome got a cold draft you can’t account for? After eliminating an open window or roof vent, check your dashboard environmental controls. Vacuum-operated intakes left in the open position when the engine is shut down may well stay open, allowing cold air to infiltrate. Turn the engine on, close the vents, shut engine off. Shut eyelids.

Protect your RV “pigtail”

That 7-way connector on your travel trailer or fifth wheel is a critical component. When not plugged into your tow rig, the thing is susceptible to the onslaught of dirt, rain and even bugs. Here’s a plug cover that slips right over your precious plug and keeps out the crud. One user says, “This works perfectly to keep the plug on my RV clear. I remove it when not in use and place it in my ‘RV emergency tool kit.’ This way, it’s not knocked around when driving.” Learn more or order.

Trivia

The Golden Gate Bridge uses the largest bridge cables ever made. The cables are so long that they could encircle the world at the equator more than three times. Now that is mind-blowing!

*Why wouldn’t giraffes survive roaming the wild in the U.S.? Hint: It’s probably not why you think! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

The best kitchen sink strainer – no more odors or clogs!

If you’re unfamiliar with the revolutionary Kitchen SinkShroom, you’ll want to introduce yourself. This popular sink strainer prevents anything from going down your kitchen sink’s drain (in your house or RV). Say goodbye to odors and clogs – the SinkShroom won’t let that happen. Read more about it and its partner, the TubShroom, here, or order one here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zeus and Charlie on the lookout.” —Bobby Pharr

Leave here with a laugh

