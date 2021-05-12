RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Issue 1598

Today’s thought

“By hook or by crook, I hope that you will possess yourselves of money enough to travel and to idle, to contemplate the future or the past of the world, to dream over books and loiter at street corners and let the line of thought dip deep into the stream.” ―Virginia Woolf

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Nutty Fudge Day!

On this day in history: 1941 – Konrad Zuse presents the Z3, the world’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, in Berlin.

Tip of the Day

6 tips for scoring a national park campsite

By Julie Chickery

National Parks are among the most popular places for RV travelers. The National Park Service reported that it had more than 237 million visitors in 2020 at its 423 parks. Add record-breaking RV sales and rentals, and you have a huge demand for national park campsites. Unfortunately, that makes it even harder than ever to actually get a coveted reservation.

Here are some tips for scoring a national park campsite…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Mercedes-Benz Metris Getaway. Tony asks, “I was surprised when I saw that Mercedes-Benz picked up the torch and is planning to offer the first factory-sourced pop-top camper van in almost 35 years. Why has it been this long?” Learn more and see if it holds up to pop-ups of the past.

Is this your RV?

Don’t be a sucker: Internet safety for RVers

Kim Christiansen, our “IT wrangler,” explains how not to be a sucker when using the internet, i.e., how to use the internet safely and securely at home or on the road, especially if you’re a full-time RVer. Read, and heed, this important information.

Reader poll

For a snack, if you could choose between a piece of candy or cheese, what would it be?

If you’re moving from a “house RV” to an “apartment RV,” how do you downsize? Read our ideas.

Helpful resources

• NEW: AAA MAP OF COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS (U.S. and Canada)

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Watch out when backing up

We don’t know the statistics about how many accidents happen while backing up vs. moving forward, but we’re pretty sure there a lot more while backing up. So we have a suggestion. When you do need to back up, only back as far as you absolutely need to and no farther. You may need to swing a little wider once you pull ahead but that’s okay – you’ll have a better view of where you’re going and be less inclined to hit something.

Website of the day

National Parks to visit in May

This list from Full Suitcase lists the 15 best National Parks to visit this month. They break it down by temperature and why it’s a good time to visit. Very helpful!

Recipe of the Day

Easy Cheesy Mexican Stuffed Shells

by Jennifer J from Seattle, WA

This is cheesy meaty goodness stuffed inside jumbo shells. This whole dish is bursting with Mexican flavors. The stuffing is creamy, cheesy, and seasoned perfectly. It has just the right amount of cheese. The taco sauce and salsa are perfect for baking the shells with. It added so much flavor. This is a fairly quick dish to throw together that the whole family will love.

We love this twist on stuffed shells! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

The Statue of Liberty in New York City is estimated to be hit by lightning about 600 times per year.

*Right-handed people do this, and left-handed people do that. What is it? (And no, it’s not write!). Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet(s) of the Day

“Not the best image of our traveling pups but the best story. Caught on the ‘dog cam’ while Mom & Dad were away… Reggie just chillin’…” —Tim McRae

Leave here with a laugh

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were cruising down the coast. Coming around a sharp bend, they saw a beautiful bald eagle in the middle of the road. When Mick swerved to miss it, he lost control of the car and they plummeted off a cliff to their death. It was a tragic case of killing two Stones with one bird.

