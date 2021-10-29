RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 29, 2021

Issue 1720

Today’s thought

“Respect other people’s feelings. It might mean nothing to you, but it could mean everything to them.” ―Roy T. Bennett

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Frankenstein Friday!

On this day in history: 1969 – The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.

Tip of the Day

Reader reminds us: Don’t make RV park newbies outcasts – include them!

Reader Lisa Adcox sent this to us and we thought it deserved its own post. Thank you, Lisa, for this great reminder!

Click here to read why it can be so important to include RV park newbies in invites and activities. You were new once too!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Passport 3401QD. Tony writes, “There are a lot of ways to use this trailer. With this much sleeping capacity for actual adults, this would be great for a very small traveling circus, for example.” Okay. But seriously, check out all this sleeping space!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why did my Blue Ox tow bar snap?

Dear Dave,

We were leaving a VA rest stop and heard a bang. Pulled over (only doing 25 mph coming around corner to on-ramp). Toad’s Blue Ox was on the ground. Picture shows how the receiver bar broke. Any idea on why this happened? —Tom

Read Dave’s response.

Road Atlas: Adventure Edition

As much as we love technology, we still appreciate a good physical road atlas. This highly rated National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition is certainly one to love. The atlas has up-to-date road maps for all 50 states, plus Canada and Mexico. Cities and metro areas include popular attractions and points of interest. The atlas also acts as a guidebook to National Parks and the top 100 adventure destinations. This atlas is cool! Check it out.

No hot water shows RVer his rig is in big hot water

A man who owns a new Forest River Vibe, one of the company’s “ultralight” travel trailers, had a different sort of “light” problem – as in, the water heater in his rig just wouldn’t light up. What could be the problem? You won’t believe this! Then again, you probably will. Read more.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Make extra use of your generator maintenance run

“While boondocking, the wife and I look forward to our weekly generator maintenance run because that’s when we get to run our electric convection oven in our motorhome. Yes, indeed. Plenty of baked potatoes for the night’s meal and tomorrow’s hash browns. And how about a loaf of fresh homemade bread and cookies, all while doing a bit of upkeep? And if you don’t have a convection oven? We have an electric hot plate that we put to good use, as well. Sometimes, when we are at higher elevations and the weather is cool, we also run our electric space heater to save on propane or the AC if it is a little too warm for comfort. So don’t dread it, make good use of it.” Thanks to Chris Noble.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Dale Hammons

2017 Newmar Ventana 3709

“With a full slide, it is more spacious than our 2009 40′ model. Our previous motorhome needed continual steering correction, our current model is much more stable to drive. Previous motorhome had two couches, current only one but that’s all we need. We have an electric fireplace that seemed like a gimmick when we bought it but is great for cool morning or evening warmth. Televator TV behind the fireplace is great to view the TV from the sofa bed. Washer and dryer are great for extended road trips when stopping with full hookups.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Big Rig RV owners! You need this!

If you aren’t carrying the 2022 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas with you in your RV, you’re inviting trouble. This is the atlas that truckers rely on to plan their routes. It helps them get “there” the fastest while avoiding roads where they could get stuck with turns too tight or bridges too low to fit through without shaving off their roofs. Even if you have a GPS, this is an important resource! Learn more or order.

Website of the day

11 Best RV Washer Dryer Combos To Do Laundry While Traveling

Please note: While we don’t endorse these specifically, if you’re looking for a washer/dryer combo for your RV, this list may be a good place to start to get a few recommendations.

Recipe of the Day

Halloween Crunch

by Elizabeth Lancaster from Naples, TX