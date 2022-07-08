RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 8, 2022

Issue 1900

Today’s thought

“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” —Ayn Rand

Tip of the Day

How to help defeat would-be RV burglars

By Bob Difley

RVers, and especially boondockers, take safety seriously. We tend to camp out in the hinterlands, often far from any possible response from law enforcement and well beyond the possibility of an RV burglar being caught in the act.

Safety can be broken down into two issues: personal safety and protection from burglary. Here I will offer some ways to deter or prevent the chances of break-ins when you are boondocking and away from your rig – auto touring or going to town for supplies, for instance.

You can take some basic security measures to thwart any but a dedicated thief, which you are not likely to run up against.

Today’s RV review…

Shasta 25RS is an old name on a new bunkhouse

Tony writes, "I think this is the camper for someone who wants the most affordable way to get out there with their family for a few weekends a year. … But before I plunked down my hardly-earned money on something like this, I would strongly suggest working as a family to make the hard decisions of whether it really does make sense."

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I connect Weber grill to RV’s LP valve with low pressure?

Dear Dave,

Can I use the LP gas connection on the side of the coach to supply a small Weber grill? I have been told that this supply is at low pressure and will not work for my intended purpose. Thank you! —Paul, 2021 Rockwood 2109

Portable oxygen: Keep fresh air in your pocket

By Tony Barthel

The recommendation from the description tells us to start the day with a shot of pure oxygen which, I can imagine, would be quite the pick-me-up. Forget coffee. A shot of 100% pure oxygen might be just the trick to get you to start the day – perhaps like a finger-in-the-toaster kinda thing.

Many reviews state that this has been helpful at high altitudes and while climbing and hiking and other outdoor activities. Another reviewer, who has COPD, says they like this because it's better than dragging a larger oxygen bottle around stores.

Reader poll

Do you like pickles?

Quick Tip

Furnace troubleshooting tip

Leigh read a story on furnace troubleshooting. This alert reader adds to watch out for flow from the tank. “If the valve at the tank is opened too quickly it can trip the limit switch—a safety feature designed to limit the flow if the line is cut or burned allowing a surge in gas. Simply closing and reopening slowly for the first quarter turn may solve the problem by allowing adequate flow. One can also check the flame on a stove burner. If the flame is weak, there won’t be enough gas for the furnace.” Thanks for the LP pointers, Leigh.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Your state’s most beautiful state park

Scroll through this slideshow and get ready to plan a lot of trips to a lot of state parks – some of these (OK, all of them…) are gorgeous!

Recipe of the Day

Girl Scout Tacos

by Marybeth Mank from Mesquite, TX

Make these tacos in a Dutch oven or over an open stove if you’re camping. Either way, you’ll have a great meal. After the meat simmers with the beans and seasonings, it’s rich with a smoky flavor. The meat and bean mixture soaks into corn chips. Basically, they’re open-faced tacos everyone will love.

Trivia

If you happen to be camping somewhere where there are wild cats you might not want to wear the cologne Obsession for Men by Calvin Klein. Wildlife Conservation Society researchers experimenting with different scents attracting wild cats found the scent proved irresistible to a wide range of wild cats, more than any other scent. Whatever you do, stay away from Obsession for Men!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bailey (aka Damnit Dog, Her Royal Highness) says, ‘I’m a ball of energy. Love my Mom and Dad. I’m only 8 mos. old but really enjoy RVing.'” —John Martin

Leave here with a laugh

(For you guys who don’t know, it’s a bra underwire.)

