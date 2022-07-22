RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 22, 2022

Issue 1910

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” ―W.B. Yeats

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hammock Day! Say no more!

On this day in history: 1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes “America the Beautiful” after admiring the view from the top of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tip of the Day

When was the last time you inspected your slide out seals? Do it now!

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Properly maintaining your slide out is all about preventive maintenance.

Your slide out seals are pieces of rubber that surround the edges of the slide and create a suction seal around the slides when they are pulled in. This prevents debris and the elements from entering your RV.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Sniper X.9 by Offroad RV

Tony writes, “I think those who seek adventure in places far from the ‘Road Ends’ sign will appreciate how much usable interior space there is in this. It’s also built like a little tank—which helps when going places that aren’t on all the maps.

“Further, this fits into a garage when folded and isn’t taller or wider than most of the vehicles that will be towing it, which is also a plus.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why don’t the RV’s bath area lights and fan work?

Dear Dave,

All the lights work in the camper except in the bathroom area. No lights in the bathroom, the hallway or the vanity, and no bathroom fan. I have checked all the fuses. Thank you! —Michael, 2007 CrossRoads Cruiser

Read Dave’s answer

NEW! Video of the day

Resealing an RV roof? STOP! Do this instead and save!

Are you considering resealing an RV roof? Or hiring someone to seal your RV roof? WAIT!

Before you proceed with resealing an RV roof, be sure to check out this low-cost RV roof modification first.

Ross, from RV Tips & Travels, is a great host with lots of clear instructions and tips. The easy-to-follow DIY video shows everything you need to do to protect your RV roof without resealing.

Watch the video

FIREDISC ® , a “wok on legs,” makes cooking fun for the whole family

Tony Barthel writes, “Like every other child on the block I love new toys, so when FIREDISC® Cookers reached out and asked if I was interested in trying one of their cookers, I figured I’d give it a try.” See what he thinks of the FIREDISC, and, maybe more importantly, see what he cooks on it. Mmmm…

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you knew something might save your life someday, you’d want it, right? Well… you may want to keep this handy.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you most often sleep alone or share a bed?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Insurance awareness for motorhomers with toads

If you have a motorhome and are towing a car (toad), you must have a policy that covers both car and motorhome. If you are in an accident, most likely both will be damaged. If you have policies with two insurance companies, you are looking at two deductibles and two claims. You are also liable if your car breaks loose from the motorhome and goes off on its own. Claims will be filed by drivers of other vehicles yours has hit, as well as property owners that have sustained damage caused by your errant car. These claims will most likely be against the liability portion of your RV insurance. Your motorhome insurance does not automatically extend to the car you are towing. This is why you should carry liability coverage on both your motorhome and towed vehicle. From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]” Available on Amazon.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

RVupgrades.com

Once you’re on this site, click on “Menu” at the top of the page. Did you just gasp? Yeah, so did we. This online store has everything (eeeeeverything) you need to repair or upgrade your RV. You may be able to find these products somewhere else for less money, but here they’re all in one place to see and compare. Happy shopping!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Potato Bacon Soup

by Amber Franks from Savannah, TN

We just adore the creaminess of this potato soup. Filled with potato flavor, creamy and so good. The cream cheese gives the soup a unique flavor and adds to the creaminess. This is warm and hearty. It can stand on its own, but is perfect with a sandwich or salad, too. Any level cook can make this delicious meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When you think of camels, you probably envision them in a Middle Eastern desert, right? Well, surprisingly, Australia has the largest population of camels in the world. Between 1860 and 1907, about 10,000 camels were imported to Australia from India, North Africa, China and Mongolia—they were much better suited to life in the outback than horses. That original group of 10,000 has grown to 300,000 over the years, and now Australia is the country exporting camels to the Middle East, mostly Saudi Arabia, to help the countries keep up with the demand for camels and camel meat.

*What was the very first book ever sold on Amazon, and can its order history still be viewed? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“My two Havanese dogs, Rico and Bandit, are constant companions wherever we travel. We have been full-time RVing for 8 1/2 years and visited 49 states and 53 National Parks.” —Frank Lombard

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

A mummy covered in chocolate and nuts has been discovered in Egypt. It’s incredible! Archaeologists believe it may be Pharaoh Rocher.

[As opposed to Ferrero Rocher, so you don’t have to look it up.]

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.