RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 2, 2022

Today’s thought

“Though my soul may set in darkness, it will rise in perfect light; I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night.” ―Sarah Williams

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Popsicle Day!

On this day in history: 1912 – Arthur Rose Eldred is awarded the first Eagle Scout award of the Boy Scouts of America.

Tip of the Day

Ways to “winterize” the plants in your RV

By Gail Marsh

My grandma was an expert gardener. She also had a very green thumb when it came to house plants. Come fall each year, she’d begin the migration—bringing some outside plants inside the house where temperatures would be warmer. She called this process “wintering over.”

Can you “winterize” plants in an RV?

I’ve been thinking about my grandma quite a bit lately. There are several reasons she’s been on my mind—not the least of which is the coming of fall. Soon, the nights will become much cooler. Then later, even cold! If I intend to winter over the plants I’ve been coddling all spring and summer, I’ll need a plan.

Top 10 most-read articles for August:

The top 10 most-read articles for August on RVtravel.com

Today’s RV review…

2023 Cherokee 274WK—Wow! Big changes

Tony writes, “Overall I really, really like the style changes for 2023. But, even better, the features that are coming standard are absolutely class leading. Again. If you’re looking for an affordable travel trailer, the Cherokee line is tough to beat. With the new features and style, it just pushes the brand more into the forefront at this price class.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I use my inline water filter as a pressure regulator?

Dear Dave,

Can an inline water filter be used in lieu of a water pressure regulator? —Greg, 2019 Thor A.C.E. 33.1

Video of the day

Astounding overlander RV army truck conversion

The vehicle might have started life as a military vehicle, but you can barely recognize it as such now!

Impressive as it is, Mike says his background is not in building trucks. He credits watching YouTube videos to help him with his many army truck RV conversion accomplishments.

Dog is my co-pilot: Better places to stop for RVers with pets

“Dog is my co-pilot,” says the bumper sticker, and for RV travelers it’s literally true. They share our adventures, buoy our spirits and are best friends on this journey called life. Like ourselves, our four-footed traveling companions need to get out of the rig and stretch once in a while, for physical and mental health and, um, to “do their business.” But where? Scott Linden suggests many places from his 30 years of RVing long distances with dogs.

Reader poll

How often do you go into a bookstore?

Quick Tip

Put it back together right—with these tips

Fixing broken “RV stuff” doesn’t always mean you need to know the “stuff” inside-out. Many RV technicians know how every assembly in a rig is put together. But when you do tackle that “something” that isn’t right that requires disassembly, it’s critical you put it back together the right way. A digital camera, tablet, or cell phone cam is just the ticket. Take plenty of pictures as you go through the process of taking something apart. Try and track down a service manual for your item—the internet is full of manuals folks have kindly scanned and posted. Can’t find it? Drop a request on an internet RV forum and ask—somebody may just have one.

Website of the day

Parks With Forts, National Park Service

Do you enjoy visiting historic forts? If so, this page from the National Park Service is for you.

Recipe of the Day

Blueberry Hibiscus Sangria

by Tara Pacheco from Fall River, MA

A refreshing twist on sangria. We loved the tart flavor hibiscus tea gives the cocktail. With the blueberry juice not being overly sweet, it’s a great complement to the sweeter Riesling. This will be great at your summertime BBQ and pool parties.

Trivia

The Centennial Light is the world’s longest-lasting light bulb, burning since 1901, and almost never switched off. It is at 4550 East Avenue, Livermore, California, and maintained by the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. Due to its longevity, the bulb has been noted by The Guinness Book of World Records, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and General Electric.

*Yesterday we showed you a wind chart. It’s hard to explain, but you should take a look. It’s interesting!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gunnar, a one-year-old Cattle Dog mix rescue. Traveling with us since three months old, up and down the East Coast. He’s been in more places than most people. Enjoys being around the campfire and going exploring at our destination.” —Greg Smith

Leave here with a laugh

