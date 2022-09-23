RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 23, 2022

Issue 1955

“The trouble is if you don’t spend your life yourself, other people spend it for you.” ―Peter Shaffer

Tip of the Day

See wildlife up ahead? Great! Here are some tips for safely observing wildlife

By Gail Marsh

You’ve probably seen it: The video of a guy being chased by an elk, the family approaching a bear cub, or the gal trying to take a selfie with a bull moose. Yipes! What are these folks thinking?! One benefit of the RV life is getting to see wildlife in their own habitat. It’s important (even lifesaving) to observe wildlife safely. Here are some tips to help you do just that…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

A few questions about storing an RV at a campground through the winter

Dear Dave,

My RV will be left in a New Hampshire campground for the winter. How about installing a solar trickle charger to keep the battery charged and an using ultrasonic pest repeller to keep mice and insects away, plus roof edge heat tapes to melt the snow? —James, Keystone Montana 3950BR

Read Dave’s answer

This wonderful, nostalgic book should be your next read…

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips. With the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 1950s came the rush of the family road trip. Ratay and his family were a part of that packed-back-seat, souvenir-shopping, attraction-seeking era, and he’s here to tell you about it. Read more about it here.

Video of the day

Owl sounds: How many of these unique owl calls can you identify?

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever listened to the calls of night birds and wondered if they were owl sounds? And if they are owl calls, what kind of owl(s)?

The video below produced by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology provides lots of useful information for owl enthusiasts.

Watch (and listen to) the video

You can prevent RV-caused wildfires

Wildfire. It’s a scary, deadly enemy. In 2020, nearly 59,000 wildfires burned across the United States, chewing up 10.1 million acres. Could RVers be responsible for wildfires? Our minds may immediately leap to an unwatched campfire lighting off the forest. But 2018’s deadly Northern California wildfire, the Carr Fire, was set off, not by an untended campfire, but rather by an RVer, unaware their trailer had suffered a blow out. The wheel rim, in contact with pavement, set off showers of sparks, catching roadside brush on fire. How can you prevent RV-caused wildfires? Get some important tips here.

Reader poll

Have you ever needed emergency medical care while RVing?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Water bladder is great for boondockers

If you want to “keep your rig put” in one spot, away from utilities, and haven’t figured out how to get fresh water to it, consider a water bladder. These huge, pillow-like plastic devices rest on your truck bed (or even your car top), fill up with fresh water, then motor on out to your RV, where gravity (or a 12-volt water pump) transfer their contents to your RV tank. Beware, a full bladder can “pop” a dent in your roof.

America’s 26 Best Food Trucks

Mmmm… food. What better way to try local food than by trying out some food trucks? The food is usually affordable and is great to grab and take to a local park or campground. Additionally, here’s the best food truck in each state.

Recipe of the Day

French Onion Meatballs

by Elaine Bovender from Wilmington, NC

Member’s Choice! These will be a welcome addition to any party table. The flavor combination makes them taste like French onion soup! This recipe is super easy, which is an added bonus.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

New York has the most salad shops (per square root of population) in the USA, 0.2510, which is 42.5 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0059. —WalletHub.com

*The sun’s core is so hot that a piece the size of a pinhead would give off enough heat to kill a person ___ miles away. What’s the number? Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buffy is our 13-year-old American Long Hair kitty. She loves to camp with us and is a wonderful travel companion. This is her favorite spot in the coach, especially when the sun is shining in.” —Cheryl Hunt

Want a boat but don’t have space? Try an inflatable one!

Inflatable boats became quite popular among RVers and outdoor enthusiasts this year. They’re affordable and fold down small so they can be stored in car trunks, on cargo racks, in RV underbelly storage or in a closet! If you’re skeptical, just read the reviews (or visit a nearby lake and ask someone in person!). Here’s an inflatable rowboat, and here’s a kayak (single and tandem).

