RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 2, 2023

Issue 2135

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.” —Thomas Watson, president of IBM, 1943

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Doughnut Day!

On this day in history: 1835 – P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.

Tip of the Day

Do you really know what’s in your RV? Take inventory!

By Nanci Dixon

As we pack up to leave in our RV, I am taking photos of stuff in our house in case we ever need it for insurance purposes. I was struck by the fact that I haven’t done the same in our RV. We have collected a lot (too much) over the past eight years of full-timing. What if something terrible happens and I don’t remember or have records of things for insurance? It is time to take RV inventory!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s water pump runs constantly for no apparent reason. How do I fix it?

Dear Dave,

OK, Dave, I’m stumped! Despite having continual strong water pressure using my fresh water tank, my RV’s water pump refuses to shut off. I’ve searched high and low for any leaks and cannot locate any, inside or underneath the unit. I did use the water pump recently while connected to city water. Perhaps this has disrupted the pump’s control valve? If so, how do I fix it? Thanks. —Karl, 2019 Gulfstream BT Cruiser 5230B

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Using an RV Winegard Air 360+ and Gateway Router

If you have the Winegard Air 360+, this article is for you! The Winegard Air 360+ is omnidirectional, which means no more aiming or cranking to find the best signal for over-the-air channels.

You also have the option of adding the Gateway upgrade, which gives your RV WiFi and 4G LTE capabilities.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Campfire Colors: How to make a rainbow campfire with household products

By Cheri Sicard

The video below will show you some fun and affordable ways to add some excitement to your next campfire with campfire colors.

That’s right, this will show you how to make a rainbow campfire. Or even one that focuses on just a single color or a couple of colors, say, that of your favorite sports team.

Click here to watch

Obnoxious outdoor movie projectors and big screens coming to a campground near you!

By Nanci Dixon

Outdoor movie projectors are becoming more and more popular. As campground hosts, we are seeing more and more people setting up huge screens with projectors and playing movies well into the night. This usually involves a number of friends and family. What use is an outside movie night without a large gathering? So much for quiet hours and sitting around the ol’ campfire… Continue reading.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do one or more of your pets sleep in bed with you at night?

Tell us here

New Facebook Group: All About RVing. Discuss anything and everything related to RVing. Editors, writers and moderators from RVtravel.com will respond to questions and provide expert answers based on their vast and varied experience.

Quick Tip

Add longevity to your vent lids

One clever RVer sprayed his roof vent lids with automotive clear coat. He did it so that dirt and dust wouldn’t stick to the vents, but found that it added nearly a decade of longevity to the lids. You can get it in a spray can, like this from Amazon.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We use one of these and we gotta say, we love it! You’ll use it much more than you think. Trust us.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 20 Best State Fairs Around the U.S.

Get your Ferris-wheel-ridin’, corn-dog-eatin’ self ready to have some fun! This list ranks the top 20 state fairs around the country.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Garlic Herb Roasted Potatoes

by Heather Isom from Santa Maria, CA

We really loved these simple cheesy herb-roasted potatoes. It’s a delicious side dish that would be fantastic with roasted chicken or a steak. The combination of herbs pair well together. The cheese on top is a yummy final touch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In January 1835, the United States became the only major nation in modern history to pay off completely its national debt. It was accomplished by the sale of public lands in the West. That year, 1835, was the only year America had no debt.

*A single blink of a Formula One racer’s eyes may be closed for ___ feet in competition. Wow! That’s crazy! Find the answer and learn more in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Missy. They want to relax just like us. They enjoy the ‘reset’ too.” —Bart McGlinsey

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

These socks don’t stink!

If you don’t believe us when we say these compression socks really work, look at the overwhelmingly positive reviews and maybe you’ll change your mind. These socks provide instant relief to your arches and heels and work to increase blood and oxygen circulation, which helps reduce lactic acid buildup and aids muscle recovery in ankles and feet. Click here to learn more.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.