RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 9, 2023

Issue 2140

Tip of the Day

Avoid falling so you can RV longer

By Gail Marsh

As I write this, a fellow RVer is on the way to the hospital. She fell. Not outside. Not on her RV exit steps. No, she was inside the RV at the time. Falls happen, especially as we age. There isn’t a way to turn back the clock. However, there are helpful tips to avoid falls and RV longer.

Age-related falls

As we age, our muscles can become weaker. Bones often become brittle. Add to that the fact that reaction time is often slower, and you have a perfect recipe for a broken hip! What’s more, a fall is often more deadly in an older person because it takes longer to recover.

Continue reading these important tips

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s absorption refrigerator is not cooling. How about a residential fridge?

Dear Dave,

My freezer freezes pretty well all year long. However, my absorption refrigerator has trouble staying below 38 degrees in the hot summer in Arizona. I have installed a computer fan in the outside access, forcing the air upward. Also, I raised the vent cover about 3/4 inch to allow the air to escape better. I have started to investigate putting in an additional domestic refrigerator but have been told that it will not operate very well running through the inverter system in an RV. Dave, any help or advice that you can give me would be appreciated. Thank you. —Gary, 1998 Fleetwood American Dream

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

RV front cap and insert molding inspection

In this video, we’ll be doing a front cap and insert molding inspection on a 2019 Grand Design Momentum RV. This inspection will help you no matter what manufacturer, brand, model, year or type of RV you own.

We’ll be looking for any signs of water damage, leaks, or other issues with the exterior of the RV. This inspection will help us identify what needs to be tightened up, resealed or even replaced to ensure the RV is watertight.

Click here

Video of the day

Mountain lion safety tips: How to handle a mountain lion encounter

By Cheri Sicard

As more and more civilization encroaches on wilderness, wildlife encounters are becoming more frequent. In the video below, Dixie from Homemade Wanderlust, a YouTube channel specializing in hiking and backpacking, is here to share her best mountain lion safety tips.

Dixie says that people talk a lot about bear safety, but not so much about mountain lions. She suddenly realized this when she found herself face-to-face with a mountain lion on one of her hikes.

Click here to watch

Does Camping World refuse to repair older RVs?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

You’ve heard of RV age discrimination before. There are some RV parks that simply won’t allow a rig on the property if it’s older than 10 years. But here’s a twist: How about a Camping World that would refuse to repair a motorhome on the same basis? … You need to read this account of one of our readers’ exasperating experiences attempting to get service from Camping World. Our hard-working consumer advocates get to the bottom of it.

Did you know we brought back our Great RV Accessories Newsletter? It’s true! Read yesterday’s brand-new issue here.

Quick Tip

Easy and fun window coverings for privacy

Hate the curtains on some of your windows—like the one in the bathroom or the “relite” in the entry door? Ditch the curtains and simply pick up a chunk of privacy screen contact paper window film. Cut the stuff to size, pull off the backing sheet, and carefully apply to a clean window. Or go wild and try the “stained glass” versions. Many internet sites carry the stuff, and there are hundreds to choose from on Amazon.

Website of the day

Unusual RVs: Pinterest

You’ll love this! This Pinterest page features hundreds of unusual RVs. Just scroll through and look at some of these—Wow!

Recipe of the Day

Kahlua Mocha Frappe

by Mary Lee from N/W, IN

This mocha frappe would be a great cool-down drink on a hot summer evening. It’s a fantastic adult version of a frappe with classic coffee and chocolate flavors. Thick and creamy, it goes down very easily.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

America made it to the moon before they had suitcases with wheels, which were not patented here until 1972.

*Which country has the most vending machines per capita? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Fluffy is a rescue from nature. She showed up one day and never left. I would be sitting on the porch and she would come up and jump on my lap. Nobody claimed her, so she’s now part of the family. She’ll be 4 years old in July, according to the vet.” —Timothy Stitzel

Leave here with a laugh

“Honey, the toilet is smoking!”

