RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 28, 2023

Issue 2175

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear – not absence of fear.” ―Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Milk Chocolate Day!

On this day in history: 1896 – The city of Miami, Florida, is incorporated.

Tip of the Day

Tips from professional RV detailers to keep your RV looking good-as-new

By Nanci Dixon

Our RV looks as good as new! We had our motorhome professionally detailed and wow, does it look good! It looks even better than when sitting new on the dusty RV sales lot! We have been keeping up with it for the last few years, sometimes hiring someone to wash and wax or just doing it ourselves, but we have never had a detail job done. These tips from professional RV detailers are helpful for every RVer.

The folks at Fowler Detailing in Red Bay, Alabama, are professional detailers and had a team of eight people working all over our motorhome: washing, scrubbing, buffing, waxing and drying. These are the tips they shared with us.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why won’t air blow through RV’s A/C ceiling ducts?

Dear Dave,

I had a loose wire in the RV’s rear air conditioner and had to remove the duct from the A/C downdraft to check the wiring. When I replaced the duct, it now blows directly down and not through the ducting. Do you have a picture of the ducting from the A/C to the vent discharge so I can see what was replaced wrong? —David, 2000 Fleetwood Bounder

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Steps to rinse sediment from an RV water heater

Rinsing sediment from an RV water heater is an essential maintenance task to ensure its proper functioning and longevity. Sediment can accumulate in the bottom of the tank over time, which can reduce the heater’s efficiency and potentially cause damage.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Off-grid cooking: The 5 best solar ovens for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Techs You Can’t Live Without produced a handy video for RVers who love to boondock. In it, they share their top five picks of the best solar ovens, along with what they like about each one.

In the heat of summer, even RVers who do have hookups might want to use outdoor solar ovens too, as they give you the functionality of an oven without adding heat to your RV’s interior.

Click here to watch

Carry business cards with you while RVing, even if you’re retired

By Gail Marsh

Once in a while, a tip comes along that causes me to do a quick head slap and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” While reading a popular RV site, I saw an idea from Brenda M. She wrote, “Retirement is the best ‘job’ we’ve ever had. We promote ourselves with business cards.” Brenda went on to explain that she and her husband routinely distribute their business (retirement) cards to folks they meet when camping. Continue reading about this great idea.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

At a rest area, do you use the public toilet or yours in your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

RV fire prevention

As they say in the medical field, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. With this in mind, it’s crucial to address any small problems with your vehicle before they become big and potentially dangerous ones. Inspect your RV regularly (or have someone else inspect it regularly) to make sure all hoses and connections are tight in the engine, electrical, and propane systems, and that no leaks are present. Also check the radiator and the insulation around the engine. A monthly once-over is a good idea. If anything looks awry, get it repaired as soon as possible.

Not only are a dirty engine and dirty transmission unsightly, but grime and grease buildup will cause them to run hotter. If fuel starts leaking, or something shorts out, the heat of the engine combined with the greasy dirt could cause a fire.

Friction and drag can come from a number of things. Brake drag for sure, but also any part of your undercarriage that comes loose. If anything on your RV is dragging, stop right away and address the problem.

Electrical fires can happen in RVs with old or improper wiring. Make sure your electrical system is inspected regularly for solid connections and wires that are in good shape. If and when any electrical work needs to be done, make sure it’s done by a skilled electrician or handyman or woman. Tips from rvshare.com.

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and phone charger must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe, you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

15 Fascinating History Sites That Make the Past Come Alive

We could feature any one of these websites as the Website of the day, but we’ll share this list with you instead. Seriously, if you’re a history buff, click this link and explore.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Dog owners, prepare to laugh at this. Anyone who owns a dog knows this alllllll too well.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Lemon-Dill Shrimp and Pasta

by Belinda Hughes from Cottage Grove, OR

Light and tangy, this pasta dish has tons of flavor. The shrimp and asparagus absorb the flavor from the garlic they’re sauteed in. Once cooked, they’re tossed with pasta and a sauce filled with lemon and dill. The dill makes this lighter meal refreshing. Quick and easy to make, enjoy this hot or cold. Both are equally delicious.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Duct tape, invented in 1943, was invented to seal ammo cases. Here’s the story: During World War II, Vesta Stoudt, a factory worker, wrote to President Franklin D. Roosevelt with her concerns about ammo box seals. She was worried that the long length of time it took to break and remove the seal on the boxes would cost U.S. soldiers precious time in battle. Roosevelt passed the idea on to the War Production Board, and Johnson & Johnson was tasked with creating a new, waterproof tape that was easy to tear and remove. After the war, duct tape was found in every hardware store across the country.

*There are more species of oaks on a single hillside on the banks of ____ River than anywhere else in the world. What river is it? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Fiona, Riley, Oreo. All three rescues. Two Aussies and one whatever-he-is.” —Cliff Chambliss

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.