Are Trailer SumoSprings worth it?

SumoSprings for trailers and fifth-wheel suspension products are designed to enhance load-carrying capacity, stabilize sway, and improve overall driver control and ride comfort. They are maintenance-free, do not leak air, and do not require air lines or compressors.

They also reduce vibration in your trailer, which will reduce the wear and tear on your towable unit.

Trailer SumoSprings® utilize the same micro-cellular air springs as SumoSprings. They mount above trailer leaf spring assemblies and create a cushion between the axle and trailer frame.

Trailer SumoSprings reduce wear and tear on body frames, windows, doors, closets, mounted TVs, and other components by minimizing bounce, hop, and sway associated with most towable RVs.

Reduced sway and bounce in the trailer results in increased driver control, ride comfort, reduced maintenance costs, and reduced overall cost of trailer ownership.

Here are links to order them:

Watch our video below to learn more.

