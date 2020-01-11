What we learned about you last week (January 4-10)

By Emily Woodbury

Hello from Boston (yes, again). I wrote to you from an airplane heading to Boston five weeks ago, and now I’m back again. I’m here for my grandmother’s 90th birthday with family from across the country (some of whom I’ve never met before), so it’s been a happy reunion and a terrific celebration. One of my cousins (I think we decided he’s my third cousin…however that works) owns a pop-up trailer. Last night over dinner we started talking about camping, and he was telling us about their summer trips with big grilled steaks, bonfires and lots and lots of fishing. My aunt, a newbie to the RV world, didn’t know what a pop-up was. She oohed and aahed over the photos of his little trailer, and she tried convincing her husband that perhaps they should get one too. It struck me that not everyone is as fortunate as we are to be a part of this community – this little niche world. I hope someday everyone gets to go “camping” in an RV.

Okay, enough about me and my trip. Let’s get to YOU!

Last Saturday’s poll asked you a pretty personal question. We wanted to know how easy it is for you to admit when you’re wrong. More than half of you, 56 percent to be exact, said it’s easy to admit when you’re wrong, in fact, you freely admit when you do. Another 37 percent of you said you’d admit you were wrong, but it’s not easy for you to do. A small 4 percent of you said that it’s very hard to admit, and an even lower 3 percent answered that you’re almost always right, so there’s no need to admit anything. Well OK then! There are some very wise comments on the page of that poll. Good job, everyone!

Last week I baked a dessert for the first time in my life. It was a piece of cake. Ha…ha… In Sunday’s newsletter we asked how often you eat dessert with your evening meal. I’m going to start at the bottom here and go in order: 30 percent of you never do, 39 percent of you do every once in a while, 10 percent of you eat a dessert at night after less than half of your meals, 11 percent eat dessert after more than half of your meals, and 11 percent of you eat dessert after all of your meals (lucky!). Did that make sense? Listen, people, I’m not a math (or numbers) person. Sometimes I write this stuff and my brain gets so scrambled I can’t figure out how to re-write it.

For the 73 percent of you who haven’t made any campground reservations past June 2020 yet, get on it! You already know those are going to fill up fast! That being said though, 27 percent of you already have (where are ya going?). That’s what we learned on Monday. Many of you commented that the only reason you do have reservations so far in advance is because you’re attending a rally or another event that may fill up.

Tuesday’s poll wanted to know if you’re a hugger. Odds say you probably are! A little more than a third of you, 35 percent, say you hug people very often, it’s natural to you; and another 37 percent answered that you’d hug people, but you’d rather shake their hand instead. Just under a quarter of you don’t hug anyone very often, and a small 5 percent of you say that hugging makes you uncomfortable. I bet you hug your pets though, am I right?

You don’t ever go bowling, huh? Why not, it should be right up your alley! We learned on Wednesday that 83 percent of you never go bowling and only 16 percent of you go every once in a while. A tiny 1 percent of you, which was only 44 votes, answered that you go bowling often. There’s a place just south of Seattle called Uncle Bucks Fishbowl and Grill, and it’s an underwater-themed bowling alley inside a Bass Pro Shop. When I say this bowling alley is unique, I mean it. Check it out here and look at some of the photos. It’s the kind of place that will make you want to go bowling.

On Thursday, we asked you to compare your RV’s quality to the Three Little Pigs houses – is it a straw house? A stick house? Or a brick house? Luckily, only 7 percent of you said it’s like the straw house, while exactly half of you said your RV is like the stick house. A fortunate 43 percent of you have an RV you’d compare to the brick house, that’s great!

I guess Friday’s poll may also answer my proposed question above (if you hug your pets). We asked if one or more of your pets sleep in bed with you at night. Most, about half of you, answered no, none of your pets do but 12 percent of you let your pets sneak in there with you sometimes. More than a quarter of you, 26 percent, allow one pet to sleep with you at night, and 13 percent sleep with more than one pet. Do you have enough room for yourself?

Ok, folks, I’m outta here. Enjoy your weekend, stay warm and safe in the weather ahead, and I’ll see you next week.