RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Issue 1494

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“What a large volume of adventures may be grasped within the span of his little life by him who interests his heart in everything.” ―Laurence Sterne

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Chocolate-Covered Anything Day!

On this day in history: 1689 – Convention Parliament: The Declaration of Right is embodied in the Bill of Rights.

Tip of the Day

Going solar? Be realistic about your power needs

By Greg Illes

So you’ve decided to “go solar.” Congratulations! You need to be realistic about your power needs, and no doubt you’ve read a lot about panel types and inverter technologies, and maybe received a few quotes. You have probably become familiar with the basic arithmetic of energy management by now, too.

The advice you’ll typically see is to size your panels according to how much power you use each day and, of course, this makes eminent sense. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser 23TWS Travel Trailer. This thing is soooo cute! Check it out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Jayco Jay Feather 24BH Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Dec. 16, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

This past week three people claimed their $25 gift card: Dianne K. of Hollis, OK, Rob B. of Helena, MT, and Bruce G. of Texas.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Visit the world’s only Corn Palace

Len Wilcox tells you the story of South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a must-see for anyone visiting the state. It was built as a way to prove to the world that South Dakota had a healthy agricultural climate, and now, some 500,000 tourists visit it every year. Read Len’s article or listen to him read it.

Yesterday’s featured article: Couple confesses their RV buying mistakes. This video will make you mad

Did you decorate your RV for the holidays? Do you have a favorite holiday tradition? What will your holidays look like this year? Tell us! Please submit a photo of your decorated RV, and/or a short paragraph or two telling us about your favorite holiday traditions, or what your holidays will look like this year (if they’ll look the same or different as past years). Show and tell us here. Thanks!

????? Mystery Product from Amazon ?????

It’s a hat! It’s a lamp! It’s… this thing!

Reader poll

Do you own an SUV?

Not a truck! Answer here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Maintain the RV’s exterior to help protect your investment

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Maintaining the exterior of your RV contributes to extending the life of the RV, and protecting your investment. If you let your RV go, without cleaning it for periods of time, it can be very difficult to get that new look back. I wash our RV after every trip we take. I recommend using cleaners designed specifically for RVs.

ONLINE VIDEO TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Motorhome RV Orientation.

• Travel Trailer & 5th Wheel Orientation.

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

A cozy gift for your favorite RVer!

These adorable trailer-themed slippers are just what your favorite RVer needs to get them through the winter months. They’re ultra-soft, warm, and comfortable and have nonslip soles so you won’t slip and slide across your RV’s floors. They come in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, so every foot will be happy! Check ’em out here.

Website of the day

U.S. Military Campgrounds

If you’d like to stay at a U.S. military campground or RV park, this is a website for you! Search many parks by state, the highest rating, or the most viewed.

NEW: Check out all our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever listed, and we’ll continue to update it.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• An RV rental horror story: “I was ripped off by an RV rental scam!”

• RV Tire Safety: “Tire dressing” and “Do not use covers.” Where’s the test data?!

• Bear pounces on sleeping campers in Colorado RV park

#948-1

Trivia

Snap your fingers. Just do it. Did it? OK, good. When you did that, your fingers moved at about 20mph. Impressive, right? (We bet you’re doing it again now…)

*If your spouse is also your ________. you’ll get more satisfaction from life. Yesterday’s trivia filled in that blank.

Firearms laws guide is a must-have for firearm owners!

The Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States is something you must reference if you own a firearm. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article or buy a copy here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Anaya, a future RVer.” —Diane Bilak

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Oh this morning was awful! I saw my wife trip over and drop a basket of clothes. She had just ironed all of them! I watched it all unfold.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com