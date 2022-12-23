RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 23, 2022

Issue 2020

Today’s thought

“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas-time.” —Laura Ingalls Wilder

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pfeffernusse Day!

On this day in history: 1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

Tip of the Day

Where to go to weigh your RV

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I have read a lot about checking the weight of your RV. My question is: Where does one go to have your RV weighed one axle at a time? —Bob

Dear Bob,

Checking the weight of your RV is essential, as I’m sure you know.

Staying within the weight limitations of your RV is not only important from a safety standpoint, but it helps to reduce maintenance costs on your coach. Overloaded vehicles suffer from premature wear on critical parts and systems, including the drive train, suspension, axles, wheels and brakes.

Read More

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can a Nissan Titan Platinum XD pull a 7500-lb. trailer?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2020 Coachmen Catalina (just purchased prior to pandemic) that I’ve never really taken out yet. I am purchasing a 2023 Nissan Titan Platinum XD. Will that be enough power to tow in mountains? The “state” says my travel trailer is 7500 lbs. and towing on the truck is up to 9000 lbs., but I want to travel in mountains and such. Does a truck that size meet that criteria? Just want to be sure I am not under-purchasing. I really appreciate your assistance! —Lola, 2020 Coachmen Catalina

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

The importance of RV water pump maintenance

Let this post serve as a reminder to clean your water pump filter. The filter is there to help catch particles to prevent damage to your water pump.

The following pictures show a lot of shavings that came from production. Sometimes it can take a number of uses for them to get into the filter.

Continue reading

Video of the day

How to clean a cast iron pan while camping

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below Amanda from Amanda Outside tackles the often misunderstood topic of how to clean a cast iron pan. While the video says it is about cleaning while camping, the same principles apply if you are cleaning cast iron in your RV or in your bricks-and-sticks home too.

Click here to watch

Ladies: An easy, foolproof, affordable way to color your hair while RVing

By Kate Doherty

Many of us weren't born with the allure of Jamie Lee Curtis in her stunning "au natural" gray. It compliments her complexion. She's lucky. Most of us aren't. Like many of us, as my gray began to emerge, my hairstylist recommended simple highlighting. As the years ticked on and gray became more prevalent, it was time for more color, more highlights, and more often. Now I'm hooked and I can't turn the clock back.

Quick Tip

Watch your washer floor tray

An RVer who had to replace his defunct RV washing machine got to replace more than he bargained for. The plastic spill tray didn’t contain leaks, and he has a nasty floor replacement job ahead of him. If you have a washer, you might want to add a periodic inspection of your spill tray to your maintenance list. Many are screwed down to the floor, and if the sealant around the screws doesn’t stay sealed, ruination could be the result.

Website of the day

11 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

Yep, some of these are weird and some of these are wonderful, all right! It’s fun learning about how the rest of the world celebrates, though.

Recipe of the Day

Christmas Bacon Crack

by Dave T. from Cades Cove, TN

Spicy, savory, sweet, and salty, it was hard to stop picking up one more piece. Once baked, it’s crunchy, light, and flaky. Enjoy this for breakfast or as an after-dinner treat. Wrap pieces of this Christmas Bacon Crack in a cellophane baggie for a hostess gift.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Bing Crosby’s classic song “White Christmas” is the best-selling Christmas song of all time, and also the best-selling single of all time.

*How tall was the world’s tallest Christmas tree and where and when was it displayed? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Punky aka Princess Fluffybutt rescued my husband and me. I found her tucked into the step of my hot tub as a little kitten. Smart enough to find warmth, she wormed her way into our hearts and was our third child. Here she is watching the neighbor’s dogs from my travel trailer window.” —Becky Neilsen

Leave here with a laugh

How do you wash your hands on Christmas?

With hand Santatizer!

What do you call an elf who sings?

A wrapper!

