RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 26, 2023

“If you want to be happy, be.” ―Leo Tolstoy

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Road Trip Day! Now that’s something we can celebrate!

On this day in history: 1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.

Tip of the Day

What kind of TP in your RV?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Do you need special toilet paper for your RV? Is some better than others? What type should you use, and does it really matter? Let’s break it down…

Here’s the typical blurb used by RV toilet paper pushers:

“Enjoy luxurious 2-ply comfort in an RV toilet paper that dissolves rapidly to help prevent clogs. Soft, snowy white XYZ Brand is highly absorbent and 100% biodegradable. Two-ply, yet it breaks up fast to make emptying your holding tank easier.”

Just what the doctor ordered for your RV holding tank, right? Well…

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

Can I connect my “solar batteries” to use for the RV’s house battery?

Dear Dave,

Instead of replacing the house battery under the hood, can I run a cable from my 600-watt solar system batteries (2 x 100ah) I installed in the basement to the cable that powers the house lights? (There are 3 positive cables going to the under-the-hood house battery. I found which cable powers the house lights.) The space for the original house battery is a very odd size 5.5″ wide x 12.5″ long x 9″ high. —James, 1996 Jayco 295 SB

In the RV shop with Dustin

Check those seals around your RV’s compartment door frames

Today, we are looking at a 2016 Forest River Stealth that has a dry rotten floor from a leaking RV compartment door frame. It was brought in for inspection and possible repairs at our shop back in the summer of July 2019. At the time, the unit was only three years old and the owner was originally advised that the unit was totaled and could not be repaired.

But that wasn’t the case…

Video of the day

The top 10 BEST roller coaster road trips in the U.S.

By Cheri Sicard

What a fun idea—nobody is too old for roller coasters! Hit the road for the top 10 roller coaster road trips in the U.S. Roller coaster fanatics of all ages are going to love the video below from Brandon of Theme Park Predictions. If the idea of visiting multiple theme parks over a short period of time is appealing, then this video is for you!

Working remotely from an RV: Taking the first step

By Gail Marsh

It’s all my fault. I regularly send pictures and sightseeing reports back to our children. I endlessly and enthusiastically endorse the RV lifestyle and promote the benefits of moving from place to place as my husband and I meet new folks, learn new things, and enjoy almost every moment of living in our RV for months on end. It’s no wonder I feel like it’s all my fault they want to start working remotely from an RV! Continue reading about the first step to working remotely from an RV.

What would you prefer? A great steak or great piece of seafood?

Quick Tip

Preventing slide-out marks on floors

“We have found that cheap plastic place mats from a Dollar store work well to prevent marks or wear from slides. They are easily stashed on top of the washing machine, if you have one.” Thanks to Goldie for this slick tip.

Website of the day

The Great American Stations

This website is all about America’s beautiful train stations. Explore the stations and learn how you can be a part of building and maintaining great American train stations.

Recipe of the Day

Lemon-Dill Shrimp and Pasta

by Belinda Hughes from Cottage Grove, OR

Light and tangy, this pasta dish has tons of flavor. The shrimp and asparagus absorb the flavor from the garlic they’re sauteed in. Once cooked, they’re tossed with pasta and a sauce filled with lemon and dill. The dill makes this lighter meal refreshing. Quick and easy to make, enjoy this hot or cold. Both are equally delicious.

Trivia

When the U.S. struggled with gasoline shortages back in the 1970s, the Federal Highway Administration ran a study that revealed that allowing cars to make a right turn on red reduced waiting time by about 10-30 percent, which made a significant dent in the time drivers spent idling. By early 1980, all 50 U.S. states had adopted right-turn-on-red regulations. Can we get a new rule to help us out with these gas prices, please?!

"Bailey is very talkative, being she is both Beagle and Husky. She can sing a song for days. She also loves to go outside. You can't make a move without her noticing, hoping you are going to take her out, as you can see from the photo." —Richard Hulkenberg

