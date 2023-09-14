RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 14, 2023

Issue 2209

Today’s thought

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” ―Silence Dogood, likely pseudonym of Benjamin Franklin, July 9, 1722

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat a Hoagie Day!

On this day in history: 1959 – The Soviet probe Luna 2 crashes onto the Moon, becoming the first man-made object to reach it.

Tip of the Day

Your RV’s hidden dirtiest places and how to clean them

By Gail Marsh

I rarely clean certain items inside our RV. Maybe you avoid them, too. Besides the things I simply forget to clean, there are items in our RV that are harder to clean than others. Or at least that’s the excuse I give myself for not tackling these cleaning jobs very often.

I know there are specialized products made specifically for certain cleaning chores. However, these products often take up valuable space inside our RV or add unnecessary weight. So, I pack just a few cleaning items when we RV. I use them along with some tips and tricks that make cleaning tasks easier.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my RV drop like a rock when hydraulic jacks are retracted?

Dear Dave,

My Class C will level easily when using auto level, but when it is time to retract, the motorhome drops like a rock. Recently, the violent drop caused the black ABS drain line in the slideout to break. The RV service center along with Forest River say the unit is working correctly; however, it never worked that way before when I did an auto retract. What’s the solution? —Harry, 2019 Forest River Forester 3271SF

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

WOW! Compact Kimberley Kamper: NOT your grandfather’s popup

By Cheri Sicard

The compact Kimberley Kamper trailer is reinventing what a popup camper can be and do. In the video below, the team from Playing with Sticks gives us a tour of a popup camper unlike any you have ever seen before.

Small and compact while driving, the Kimberley Kamper sets up in under a minute to offer spacious campsite living. And with built-in off-road capability, that campsite can be most anywhere, as the Kimberley Kamper features trailing arm axle-less suspension.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

How to mount RV solar panels without drilling!

In the video below, Brian from RV with Tito DIY (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels) shows how to mount large solar panels to your RV without the need to drill holes in it!

Be sure to watch the video to see how it is all done.

Click here to read more and watch

That’s just not true! 13 common myths about RVing

By Gail Marsh

A myth is a common statement or belief, widely known and even accepted as truth, but based on false notions or supposed ideas that have not been proven to be factual. Now that’s a definition mouthful! But I think you’ll agree that the following statements are RV myths (or at least partial myths). This is very interesting.

Reader poll

Dog owners: How many dogs do you most often bring on your RV trips?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Easier and safer way to put on an RV cover

Jim L. says he’s got a safer way to put on a cover: “We protect our 24′ Lazy Daze with a cloth RV cover. I was climbing a 7-foot ladder carrying the bundled cover up and tossing it onto the roof. I had to be careful or the cover would come unbundled and nearly knock me off the ladder. Then, I would have to go down the ladder, bunch it up again and try a second time. Finally, I figured out a better way. First I stretch the cover out on the refrigerator side of the RV (this will make sense in a moment). I make sure the cover’s front and rear ends are oriented correctly and that the cover is not inside out. Next I place the ladder next to the RV right below the refrigerator vent on the roof. I make sure that the cover is between the ladder and the RV.

Continue reading

On this day last year…

YOU DIDN’T MISS yesterday’s brand-new Full-Time RVer newsletter, did you? It’s not just for full-timers—all RVers will enjoy it! Click here to read.

Website of the day

Fall foliage family fun: Skip the highway and jump on any of these 10 best fall train rides

Well, that very descriptive, lengthy headline pretty much says it all. Stop driving for a few days and go see the sights… on rail!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 44 percent go grocery shopping once a week and 27 percent go multiple times a week.

• 80 percent rely heavily on online rankings/ratings of RV parks when making reservations.

• 17 percent have been to a National Park within the last month.

Recent poll: Do you have a hobby?

Recipe of the Day

Graham Cracker Pudding

by Erica Freyer from Mocksville, NC

This cool and creamy no-bake dessert is so good. With all its layers, this version of an eclair cake reminded us of a graham cracker pudding lasagna. The peanut butter was an added flavor we loved and it also protected the crackers from becoming completely soft. A very thin layer of chocolate pudding on top is the perfect touch. If you need a great make-ahead dessert, give this recipe a try. It can really sit overnight to allow the graham crackers to soften. Delicious for a potluck.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Football was pretty rough in its early days. The sport more resembled rugby than contemporary American football. A few players died from on-field injuries in 1897 and many more were badly hurt. But the sport was very popular at the collegiate level. The national champion in 1897 was the University of Pennsylvania team with a 15-0 record. Penn scored 463 points that year and gave up only 20. Twelve of its opponents never scored a single point.

*After two weeks of wear, a pair of jeans will have grown how much bacteria on them? You might not want to know, but if you do you can find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Chloe and Winnie (English Springer Spaniel and Tigger cat) like to ride on the console of the truck so they can watch the scenery roll by. Sometimes they have to argue a little to see who gets to be closer to me, and sometimes they give up and go to the back seat and take a nap. They seem to always enjoy themselves wherever we are.” —Joe Woitte

Leave here with a laugh

Now this is our kind of kid!

