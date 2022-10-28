RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 28, 2022

Issue 1980

Tip of the Day

Can you both get the rig home?

By Bob Difley

Though becoming more balanced among couples, more men still drive their RVs than women. If you are the female half of a couple, imagine if you were out in the boonies and the driver were to become ill.

You would have to learn how to drive the rig quickly—and at a most difficult time while under extreme stress. Don’t wait for that moment to happen. Start learning to drive the rig now, and then share the everyday driving to stay in practice.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

Is the white “gunk” in RV’s water hose causing low water pressure?

Dear Dave,

I have always been mindful of water pressure and would never hook up without a water restrictor at 40 psi. I was in a campground in the Arizona desert for 5 months. A strong storm caused an abrupt shutoff of electricity for 3 days. A few days later, after the electric returned, my water pressure in the rig dropped, but it did register at 40 psi at the post. The pressure was too low for showering, the toilet produced very minimal water for flushing, and the kitchen sink water pressure was minimal.

I checked the hose connection on the outside wall and attempted to remove it but noticed that the water hose connection was corroded with a white gel that hardened on the hose and wall valve….

Video of the day

Do you dare stay at New Mexico’s most haunted campground?

By Cheri Sicard

The Holy Ghost Campground, northeast of Santa Fe in the Santa Fe National Forest, has the reputation of being the most haunted campground in New Mexico and one of the most haunted RV campgrounds in all of America, as well. This video, from a local news channel, explores the stories about the area that just won’t die.

Where do you carry your RV sewer tote?

If you’re a serious boondocker – or want to be one – you know that one of the more difficult issues can be caring for waste water. If you’ve found that delightful place to park the rig and you want to just stay there for a while, who on earth wants to break camp to go back and dump waste water. Enter the “blue boy” sewer tote, that allows you to dump your waste water in a portable tank, then tote the tank – not the rig – to a suitable dump station. Here are some tips on where to store the blue boy when you’re on the road.

Quick Tip

Clean black marks off your rig

Black marks on your rig? Give it a shot of WD-40, rub it with a rag, and many of those black marks will vanish. Wear gloves when using WD-40.

And here are some surprising uses for WD-40 in and around the RV. Do you have any uses that aren’t listed in the article or in the previous comments from readers? If so, please add your helpful tip(s) below the article.

Recipe of the Day

Shredded Pork Taquitos

by Jennifer H. from Portland, OR

Skip buying frozen taquitos and make your own pork taquitos at home. Not only is this an easy meal, but your family will also request them again and again. The majority of the meal is made in the slow cooker. Simmering with spices, oranges, and lime, the pork tenderloin is full of flavor. Once rolled and baked, the flour tortillas get delicious crunchy edges and are smothered in melted cheese.

Trivia

The screwdriver was invented to bolt knights into their armor.

