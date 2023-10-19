RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 19, 2023

Issue 2234

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more.

Today’s thought

“Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.” —George Washington

Need an excuse to celebrate? Something is fishy about today’s reason to celebrate: It’s National Seafood Bisque Day!

On this day in history: 1985 – On this day in 1985, in Dallas, Texas, the first Blockbuster video-rental store opened with 8,000 rentals to choose from. Most video stores then were small mom-and-pop operations. Blockbuster expanded rapidly into one of the world’s largest providers of in-home movies and game entertainment. In 2010 it filed for bankruptcy.



Tip of the Day

Taking care of RV batteries, high-tech style

By Greg Illes

Sometimes RV batteries seem ridiculously simple—we tend to see them as either working or dead. But there is way more than meets the eye in this 2,000-year-old technology. [According to panasonic.com: The “Baghdad Battery” – ceramic pot battery and the world’s oldest “ceramic pot battery” was discovered in the remains of Khu jut Rabu, a village in the outskirts of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. This battery is more than 2,000 years old.]

RV batteries are made with lead plates interleaved with lead-dioxide plates. The plates are immersed in sulfuric acid, and the electrochemical reaction creates the battery effect. The whole bundle is wrapped up in a big plastic box with the electrical terminals on top.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I winterized the RV part of my Class B. What should I do about the Mercedes part?

Dear Dave,

If my Mercedes Class B RV is not going to be driven for several months during the winter in Utah, what should I do to winterize the vehicle? I have winterized the water, etc., in the motorhome. —Nelson, 2022 Coachmen Galleria

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour the Bean Stalker teardrop trailer: Built for off-road, off-grid value!

By Cheri Sicard

The pitch on the Bean Stalker teardrop trailers reads: “Everything you need, and nothing you don’t.” The company builds rugged off-road, off-grid teardrop trailers that represent high value to the consumer. In the video below, the team from Playing with Sticks gives us a tour.

The trailer comes in a base model that the consumer can customize with the options they want or need without the need to pay for things that don’t matter to them. Brilliant!

Click here to tour

Video of the day

RV DIY maintenance: How to seal an RV properly

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to RV DIY maintenance, resealing an RV is a big pain-in-the-you-know-where job. Not difficult, but it takes some elbow grease and time. But knowing how to seal an RV or how to reseal an RV can save you a lot of money. And not just in RV repair bills, but in damage repairs too. An RV that is not properly sealed can allow damaging water into where it shouldn’t be and cause expensive delamination.

In the video below, Chris from the Why Wait YouTube channel is going to show us how to do this essential RV exterior maintenance task including how to remove old caulk and how to properly reseal your RV.

Click here to watch

Around the Campfire: RVers debate: Are RV warranties worth it?

By Gail Marsh

Another evening sans campfire, due to the heat. We gathered around a cooler instead. After a bit of griping about the hot temperatures, someone brought up RV warranties, and suddenly “heat” wasn’t the hot topic anymore. Grab a camp chair and listen in…

Reader poll

Have you ever visited the California Redwoods?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Watch your head (roof)

Be sure you know the height of your RV! It’s a good idea to measure it and post the results on a label on or near your dashboard. Include any objects above the actual roofline, like air conditioners. If you will be traveling in Canada, note the height in metrics. Pay attention to all bridge and tunnel height signs, and other overhead signs such as roofs at gas stations. You will be very sorry if you slam into any low obstacles and damage your RV.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Okay, guys. We want you to order this for the very special lady in your life. We’ll just give you a hint about it. We searched Amazon for “Sexy RV Nightgown.” This is what came up. Wow! We get excited every time we see this.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

National Parks Quiz And Trivia

This is fun! This page from National Parks Trivia will get your brain working and teach you new things about our beautiful parks.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent never ask for permission when they “camp” in Walmart parking lots.

• 31 percent currently have an extended warranty on their RV.

• 22 percent have stayed overnight in a Cabela’s parking lot at least once.

Recent poll: Do you travel in your RV alone or with others?

Recipe of the Day

Crab Bisque Soup

by Carolyn Parke from Idaho Falls, ID

Creamy and velvety, this crab bisque soup recipe is divine. Everyone will think it took all day to make, but really it’s ready in no time at all. Serve as a first course for your holiday dinner or for a special dinner. The delicate flavor of the crab, mixed with the complementary flavors of the creamed soups and a hint of smoky sherry, makes this bisque special. We added oyster crackers for a touch of crunch and loved the added texture.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Today, “freelancer” refers to a person who works on their own terms and completes contract work for one, or multiple, companies. The original freelancers weren’t writers, though. In the early 1800s, the term was first used to refer back to medieval mercenaries, “free lances.” They were soldiers free of commitment to a particular country and instead worked for whoever offered the best pay.

*What kind of vehicle do we have to thank for our paved roads? Yesterday’s trivia answers that question!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zeke is just 6 months old but already a veteran camper. He is the 10th generation of the same bloodline. He can be a clown but is also very affectionate.” —Wayne Braxton

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

ENJOY PUZZLES? Check out this vintage USA road trip puzzle, featuring several adorable RVs and old roadside scenes. We love it!

Leave here with a laugh

A frog hops into a bank. He can see from the teller’s nameplate that her name is Patty Whack. “Miss Whack, I’d like a $30,000 loan.” The frog says his name is Kermit Jagger, his dad is Mick Jagger, and that he knows the bank manager.

Patty explains that he will need collateral to secure the loan. The frog says, “Sure,” and he produces a tiny porcelain elephant. Very confused, Patty explains she’ll need to consult with the bank manager. “There’s a frog named Kermit Jagger out there who claims to know you and wants to borrow $30,000, and he wants to use this as collateral,” she tells him. She holds up the tiny elephant. “What in the world is this?”

The bank manager looks back at her and says with no hesitation, “It’s a knickknack, Patty Whack. Give the frog a loan. His old man’s a Rolling Stone.” (Okay, you can groan now or sing the verse.)

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.