RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tip of the Day

Right site, wrong campground? Make sure to look at the details before booking a campsite

By Janet Groene

Thanks to detailed descriptions of campsites, often with video, we see every detail of a campsite before booking it. But do we really have the big picture?

The campground says it’s pet-friendly, but do you know the rest of the story? The RV resort lists Wi-Fi, but is it free, high-speed and at every campsite? The RV park has amenities galore, but did you notice that there is a resort fee to cover use of those amenities?

Here are seven things that I suggest taking a more careful look at the campground and beyond.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

We found water under the RV’s bunks. Will mildew paint take care of it?

Dear Dave,

We found water inside a cubbyhole underneath the bunk beds. Underneath the rug was tile and under that we cut the tile and found water damage on the wood. We left a dehumidifier in there waiting for it to dry and then painted with mildew paint. Getting all the rugs out of there, using mildew paint on the floor, and then using throw rugs that we can take in and out every season. What do you think? —Eric, 2007 Chapman Wind River

Read Dave's answer

RV Tours

Tour 3 different Northern Lite truck campers—great space, well-loved

By Cheri Sicard

Mike and Susan, the team behind RV Blogger, produced the video below to showcase three different floor plans for Northern Lite truck campers.

Northern Lite makes a true 4-season truck camper. I have encountered many of these campers while traveling and all of the owners I have talked to about them have enthusiastically endorsed them.

As I am considering a truck camper next year, this brand is high on the list. In fact, it has features I have not seen in other brands that make it stand out to me. More on that coming up.

Click here to tour

What are your Labor Day Travel Plans?

Video of the day

RV height clearance: QUICK! What’s the height of your RV?

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Keep Your Daydream makes an excellent point in the video below about RV height clearance.

Quick! What is the height of your RV? Do you remember?

If you don’t remember the height of your RV, the time to recall is not when you are about to go under a low-clearance bridge!

Click here to watch

How many batteries equal a propane tank of energy?

Dear Mike,

I’m curious just how much battery power is needed to equal a 20-lb. tank of propane? For example, my 3-way fridge can run for a few weeks on propane mode, but when I try to power it from my batteries and inverter, it won’t even last a day before the battery is dead. Can you explain why this happens? —JP

Read Mike's answer here

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Waste valve out of reach? Build a reach extender!

Ever wish RV designers were forced to use their own products? Might make life a bit easier! For example, how about a waste dump valve located under your slide-out? You end up crawling under the slide to dump the tank—yuck! Here’s a trick from loveyourrv.com that “extends” your reach: “A simple yet effective solution. I bought a section of PVC plumbing pipe and notched out the end in such a way that I can now open and close the galley waste valve from a distance.” Here’s another trick for its use: “Add a line on it at the point where your slide extends to. Now you can use it when arriving at the campground to see if it is safe to open the slide without hitting anything.”

Website of the day

27 Pretty Sunflower Fields to Visit Across the U.S.

Even if visiting sunflower fields doesn’t seem quite up your alley, trust us, once you get there and see these never-ending fields you’ll be so glad you went. They’re so beautiful!

Recipe of the Day

Mock Pizza Casserole

by Mary Hendricks from Conyers, GA

This is one good casserole and would be perfect to take to a potluck. It’s kind of like having a pizza, but easier to keep warm. I like ground beef, sweet Italian sausage and pepperoni on my pizza so I used all three. Add whatever meats and seasonings to your liking. This dish was really easy to prepare and so tasty!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The very first aerosol can was invented to apply ski wax. In 1926, Norwegian inventor Erik Rotheim filed a patent for the aerosol can in Oslo, Norway, to make the application of ski wax faster and more efficient.

*What do a blue whale and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle have in common? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

