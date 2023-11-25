RV Travel Newsletter for Saturday, November 25, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Sheetz stores drop gas price to $1.99 for holiday

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain, will celebrate Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gasoline prices to $1.99 a gallon at all its locations that carry the fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The limited-time promotion only lasts a few more days. Continue reading.

EV charging stations for RVs—Thor pushes concept

The RV industry seems to have recognized the wind-change in vehicles. Like it or not, electric vehicles will become a reality somewhere in the future. Some RV manufacturers have made a move toward adapting to that reality, but one thing stands in the way. EV charging stations for RVs will be a necessity. A key principle of RVing is freedom: freedom to go where you want. If there aren’t charge stations along the way, plenty of them, electric RVs (eRVs) won’t sell. RV giant Thor is pushing for them. Learn more.

Help wanted finding Great Smoky Mountains National Park arsonist

The National Park Service is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the start of the Rich Mountain Fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The initial investigation indicates that two fires were started on Nov. 20 in the Rich Mountain area by an unknown arsonist. The fires were started under high wind conditions, a red flag warning and a park-wide burn ban. Continue reading.

BLM closures – Agency wants to change rules for emergencies

A federal agency wants to change the rules on BLM closures as they pertain to emergencies and certain other situations. Under current rules, at any time the Bureau of Land Management moves to close or restrict access to land it manages, the agency must publish temporary closure and restriction orders in the Federal Register. It’s not a simple, nor fast, process. … The agency wants to change the rules on this in two ways. Learn more.

Campground Crowding

RVer cracks camping code, pays $10 for two months of camping. And “Why is nobody talking about Harvest Hosts?”

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Nanci Dixon shares some of your views including an RVer’s insightful thoughts on RV life; longtime RVers giving up their RV lifestyle for bedbugs (well, sort of); the benefits of campground and other types of memberships; why one RVer adamantly says you shouldn’t get a discount if you don’t use a park’s amenities; and how one RVer only paid $10 for two months of camping.

RV Video Tour

First look: 2024 Airstream Rangeline Class B with pop top

By Cheri Sicard

Join Gabby from RVs with Gabby for a first-look tour of an innovative new Airstream, the 2024 Airstream Rangeline with the pop top option. Built on a Ram ProMaster® chassis, the Rangeline provides a lower-priced, gas-powered alternative to Airstream’s Mercedes-Benz® Sprinter van Class B’s.

More RVing News

Los Angeles will recycle impounded RVs. LA’s Police Commission has signed off on a $250,000 contract with an area recycler to take 97 impounds off the city’s hands. SA Recycling says it can handle as many as 15 derelict RVs per day. In addition to the 97 already impounded, the contract covers any others that might show up in the next two years. Read more.

Holiday RVing? KOA expects to see plenty of it. In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday, campground giant KOA comes out with a report on holiday RVing. If you’re out there with your rig now, you’ve probably seen plenty of other RVers. What about the rest of the season? A KOA report says 90% of campers anticipate traveling during the holidays. And holiday RVing may spill over into winter RVing. Learn more.

Finally! It may be a red letter day for West Coast RVers: California gas prices have dropped below $5 a gallon. For Golden Staters it’s likely a Godsend, but the price is still higher than any other state in the country. Fill up on the story here.

The southeast entrance to Death Valley National Park is now open after flood damage. Badwater Road provides direct access from Shoshone, CA, to the temporary lake at Badwater Basin. Learn more about the road opening here. In addition, Death Valley camping has reopened even as crews continue to repair and reopen flood-damaged roads. Learn more.

This probably isn’t the best time of year to visit Zion National Park. If you must visit, the National Park Service warns to expect big crowds. Read more.

Stay warm and cozy in RV slippers!



It took several years and $8 million, but there’s a new place for RVers along the Arkansas River. The new Fort Smith, Arkansas, 27-acre, 100-site RV resort called Riverfront RV Resort opened last week. Learn more here.

Several popular Northern California BLM campgrounds will close for winter. The closures include the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills; the North Eagle Lake Campground in Lassen County; and the Douglas City, Junction City and Steel Bridge campgrounds along the Trinity River in Trinity County. Learn more about these closures here.

Rocky Mountain National Park proposes permanent timed-entry reservation system. It includes four proposed plans to help with visitor management. They cover a variety of approaches including timed-entry reservations, “amenity fees,” and temporary closures. Click here to learn more.

A popular Maryland county park, Breezy Point Beach & Campground, will see a big change in 2024. A “daily camping model” is being set in place, and seasonal camping is chopped. Bye, bye, seasonal campers!

Two Badger State lawmakers have proposed a law that would give Wisconsin residents a jump on campsites. Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Representative Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay) think their state’s residents are getting the short end of the stick when competing with non-Wisconsinites for state park campsites. Learn more.

Reader poll

Snowbirds: Will you stay in one place this winter season or move around?

HOW LONG WILL YOU EAT YOUR THANKSGIVING LEFTOVERS? See how the readers of our RV Daily Tips Newsletter responded yesterday. Did about 60 percent say they would eat their leftovers for more than one meal or just closer to 40 percent? Find out.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 20, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.29

Change from week before: Down 6 cents; Change from year before: Down 36 cents.

Diesel: $4.21

Change from week before: Down 9 cents; Change from year before: Down $1.02.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

RV’s leather furniture cracking, peeling or looking dull? Here’s a fix

Dustin Simpson writes, “Everything from the oil in your skin, the products we wear, sun exposure, moisture in the RV, and storage temperatures can cause the materials on your RV furniture to break down. Do regular cleaning: wiping off furniture with 303 Leather 3-In-1 Complete Care to regularly remove sand, dirt, and other grime. The best way to maximize the longevity of your furniture is to keep it clean because when oils, dirt, and other residues have time to soak into your furniture, the quicker those materials break down.”

Recent Recalls

Bonus: Tips, advice and other things you should know about recalls (of any kind)

Recipes of the Day

For your Thanksgiving leftovers…

Trivia

Wall Street, in New York City, despite being synonymous with the financial district, was originally an actual wall. In the 17th century, during the Dutch colonial period, a defensive wall was constructed to protect the northern boundary of the New Amsterdam settlement from potential English invasions. The wall later became a street and served various purposes, eventually becoming the epicenter of American finance and home to the New York Stock Exchange.

Laugh of the Week

Seeing her friend Sally wearing a new locket, Meg asks if there is a memento of some sort inside. “Yes,” says Sally, “a lock of my husband’s hair.” “But Larry’s still alive.” “I know, but his hair is gone.”

Today in History

