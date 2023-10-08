RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, October 8, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

October 8, 2023

Issue 1125

Free, abbreviated edition

Cover story

Highway hostesses: Traveling the USA, cleaning gas station restrooms

By Chuck Woodbury

Before we traveled with our RVs, most of us traveled in cars. If you are of an advanced age, you will likely recall long road trips with overnight stays in motels that were actually called motels, and not hotels, motor inns or other fancy names.

And what most of us, no matter what age, will also remember is sitting in the back seat of our parents’ car on a long road trip with a pressing need to answer the call of nature. You might tell Dad that you “GOTTA GO!” to which he would say, “Billy, you will have to wait,” to which you would say, “But, Dad, I’ll pee my pants!”

Today, when traveling without an RV, such a crisis means locating a McDonald’s, Starbucks, convenience store, or maybe a rest area if you happen to be on a road important enough to warrant such a public luxury. But back in the old days, it most often meant stopping at the next “service” station.

Way back in the late ’30s, the average service station restroom was suitable for only the most germ-defying motorist—no place to “rest” for sure, especially for the dainty ladies. It was a filthy never-never land of bacteria and brake fluid, a home for the motoring brave, but mostly the desperate.

But businessmen, always seeking a competitive edge, wisely figured that if they built a cleaner restroom, the motoring public would come. Phillips 66, for one, went a step further: it hired a brigade of perky, traveling nurses, outfitted them in capes, and sent them adrift in cream-colored Plymouths to sling Lysol from coast to coast. These caped crusaders of cleanliness were dubbed Highway Hostesses. Their goal: “Hospital Clean Restrooms.”

HIGHWAY HOSTESSES would visit each of the Phillips’ stations at least once a month. At each stop, they would inspect potty rooms as well as provide suggestions about how the station could be more appealing to motorists, especially the “feminine motoring trade.”

On the highway, a hostess would stop to provide assistance when she found a car in trouble. This could range from summoning help to repairing a mechanical defect to rendering first aid. During the summer, a Highway Hostess would carry ice water to refresh thirsty travelers.

Thankfully, we RVers of today carry our potties with us, so we needn’t mingle with unfamiliar bacteria. This is a very good reason to travel by RV—especially a motorhome where you can simply walk back from the cab to do your thing parked by the side of the road.

Publisher’s Roadside Journal

How a Ziploc bag and a hairbrush bring back special memories

"I was organizing some boxes the other day when I came across my father's hairbrush. My father died in 2008. When packing up his stuff back then, I placed the brush in an air-tight Ziploc bag (and put that bag inside another bag) and stored it with other items…. What a surprise it was when I later opened that bag!"

Editorial

Johnny Robot writes about friendships on the road

By Chuck Woodbury

Every word of the story below was written by artificial intelligence (A.I.) using ChatGPT. Not a word was changed. We put the byline of our A.I. writer Johnny Robot on the story. He doesn’t exist in real life, but it’s a good name, we think, for a story written by an algorithm masquerading as a human.

Many publishers today are using this free service to write articles, which they present as being written by humans. What we hope you will learn from this particular experiment is that it can be very difficult or even impossible to tell if an article was written by a human or A.I.

Today’s RV (p)review…

New E-Series line from Ember RV is a “decontented camping essential”

By Tony Barthel

Today's RV (p)review is of the forthcoming Ember Recreational Vehicles E-Series 22ETS. … As with much of the RV industry, there had been a focus on adding more value and features while sales were booming during the past few years. Suddenly, the market is changing and the word of the day at the RV Open House which I detailed here is "decontented."

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

RV tech writes: ‘Of all the dealerships I’ve worked for, not one was honest’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week Nanci Dixon relates your stories of more poor workmanship on RVs; a long, ongoing saga of bad experiences getting an RV fixed; and someone in the RV maintenance industry since 1988 who claims not one dealership he worked for was honest. Oh, and have you ever been bribed with $50 if you would write up a five-star review? Yep. Guess where.

Rock strike! Who’s responsible for your broken windshield?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

You're happily motoring down the road in your RV. Ahead of you is a dump truck with a load of gravel. Suddenly, that awful thing happens! A chunk of gravel smacks your windshield, and a spidery pattern creeps across your view. Who's responsible for that broken windshield?

Should you cancel your RV’s insurance while storing it?

By Gail Marsh

We all agree that having RV insurance is a good idea. You never know what dangers await when traveling down the road. A tire suddenly goes flat. You hit a giant pothole. Another car attempts to cut in front of you and just like that, you’re calling your insurance company! Honestly, who could relax if they traveled without insurance? Not me! So, you bring the rig home. You winterize it and take it to storage. Then you get out your checkbook and get ready to pay monthly fees on an RV you don’t even use. Should you keep paying for RV insurance on a rig that simply sits for months at a time? Continue reading to find out.

Pinterest may be your gateway to building, re-designing, or fixing your own RV

By Mike Gast

When you need to figure out how to do something with your RV, buy something you think you can't live without, or just want to research something online … where do you go? If you're like most (especially you fellows out there), you head straight for a Google search or go to YouTube to search for answers. But there's another option … Pinterest. Start with a horse trailer, end up with a first-class RV! I bring up Pinterest because I've seen a lot of discussion of late on RVtravel.com and other sites about folks disgusted with the build quality of their RVs.

Meet our newest writers!

Scott and Vanessa (Van) Russell and their 14-year-old daughter have traveled full-time in their RV for 8 years. They have worked and home-schooled on the road through 42 states (and counting!). We’re happy to have both Scott and Vanessa writing for us. Welcome!

RV living for 8 years: What would we change if we could start over?

By Scott and Vanessa Russell

Have you ever wondered if people who take the plunge into RV living have any regrets? I don’t know about everyone else, but we definitely would do a few things differently. While it feels at times that many glorify full-time RVing as the perfect lifestyle, just like everything else in life, there are benefits and challenges. Here is a raw look at our full-time RVing mistakes and what we would change.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Awesome, easy Halloween RV decorations, recipes, and more!

By Cheri Sicard

If you plan on taking the RV out for a Halloween camping trip, these easy, amazing ideas for Halloween RV decorations, easy-to-make recipes, and outdoor Halloween tips will be sure to spark some spooky creativity. The folks at RV Upgrades have done a great job. This is a quick video with no words, just short text and photos that show the various ideas in action. There are 22 RV Halloween tips in all. Most are super simple to do, others a bit more elaborate. But no matter where you fall on the Halloween spirit spectrum, there’s bound to be something you like here.

The history of the cheeseburger: Almost as satisfying as a burger itself!

By Chris Epting

Ever wonder about the origin of the American classic, the cheeseburger? Believe it or not, there are three places that all claim to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger. How can this be? Sometimes, similar ideas are thought of around the same time in history. These "coincidences" sometimes lead to arguments over who had the idea first, as is the case with the cheeseburger.

You won’t believe how 8 RVers orchestrated The Addams Family theme song! Amazing!

By Kate Doherty

Remember those characters? Many of us grew up watching this iconic mid-'60s macabre comedy series, The Addams Family. … Do you remember snapping your fingers to its theme song? Even today, when we hear the song, we may remember its words and find ourselves humming along. Recently, in Flaming Gorge, Wyoming, eight RVers comprising the Addams Family RV Orchestra orchestrated this well-known theme song with very unusual tones.

Keep your fridge and cupboards in order when you travel

Reader Poll

Have you ever spent the night in your RV in a free casino parking lot?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

New Facebook group: Big City RV Parks for Short Stays

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Travel Destinations

Dine with ghosts at this haunted restaurant

On any given weekend in the busy season, you'll find Jerome, Arizona's Haunted Hamburger packed with tourists. They come to eat a Ghostly Burger, Haunted Burger (or the Double Haunted Burger), or to simply brag later to friends that they dined at a famous ghost town eatery. So how did the restaurant get its ghostly reputation? Believe it or not, it started with missing hammers. Here's the story, slightly edited, as it was presented on its first menu.

Click here to get spooked… and hungry!

In the RV shop with Dustin

What you should know about using your RV’s awning

By Dustin Simpson

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups posted the below photo and wrote, "This is the first time using the awning as this camper is new to me. 2022 Winnebago 2108FBS. Is there anything I need to do to the awning other than extend it out? Adjustments, greasing, maintenance, etc.?"

Click here for Dustin’s response

RVing with Dogs

5 easy tips to keep your pooch safe while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Dog lovers enjoy bringing their dogs along when RVing. It’s fun to hike and explore together with your favorite furry friend. Just remember to keep your dog safe while RVing. Here are some safety tips that many dog owners may not know or regularly practice.

RV Tire Safety

A twofer on tire design and recalls

By Roger Marble

Occasionally I will get questions about some specific feature in a tire or why tire engineers didn't design tires to perform in a different manner. Sometimes some even want to question why I didn't design a tire to perform some task such as supporting more load so the RV owner wasn't forced to buy a more expensive tire.

Find out why here

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Potato Bacon Soup

by Amanda Camden-Spina from Fox Lake, IL

This loaded potato soup is guaranteed to warm you up on a cold night. The red potatoes add great flavoring and the seasoning is perfect. The baby bella mushrooms are an unusual addition, but we loved them. Same with the fresh onion and celery. Just added to the layers of flavor and texture in this soup. Bacon and cheese top this creamy, hearty, comforting soup perfectly!

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We split our RV time between road trips and parking on land I own in Eastern Washington, where my girl practices her ancestral role of protecting her flock of sheep. At the age of five, she was rescued from a bad situation. She recently turned twelve and is one of the happiest dogs I have known.” —Michael Stumpf

Trivia

Jeffrey Weissman, who played George McFly in the movies Back to the Future II and III, now lives in Tuolumne County, California, where some of the movies were filmed. He is active today in the local acting scene and is also a certified docent at Columbia State Historic Park.

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

Sunday funny

Roadskill

The ongoing adventures of Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

