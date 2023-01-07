RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1086

Welcome to RVtravel.com, where we tell the truth and nothing but the truth. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

January 7, 2023

Cover story

Re-wilding: Becoming curious about the big, wide world

By Emily Woodbury

A

fter many years of living smack-dab in the center of New York City, I returned to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and settled back into a place I thought I knew.

Washington is a place where you can be in a desert (yes, with rattlesnakes), in the mountains, in a rainforest, on the beach of an island, or in a bustling city all within two hours. That’s why so many people love it here. That’s what makes it so special. It’s a hard place to get bored of, or in.

While I once thrived on the loud, busy streets—the constant action perpetuated me into spirals of more, more, more—I now thrive in peace, solitude, pine trees, morning light…

Re-wilding

When I moved back, I hiked my favorite, familiar trails, reunited with old friends, visited the same beaches and rode the same ferry routes… but something was different.

With my camera always glued to my hip and a macro lens as its companion (a specific lens that allows you to focus extremely close to something—think insect wings or dew drops), I began seeing the world, my once-familiar world, in a new light. I saw the way the morning sunbeams came through the moss, I saw the dew drops on the ferns, I saw the texture of the mushrooms. I couldn’t believe how beautiful everything was. Once I slowed down, I noticed.

I hung up a bird feeder in my backyard and learned to become friends with the little feathered creatures that visited me. I lost my fear of spiders and other “creepy crawlies” as I look at them, too, as friends. Once us humans realize we’re not “all that,” it’s easy to become friends with, and respect, the other species that share our home. We couldn’t be here without them.

In one of my all-time favorite books, Ishmael, Daniel Quinn writes, “No one species shall make the life of the world its own.’ … That’s one expression of the law. Here’s another: ‘The world was not made for any one species.”

After re-wilding my own soul and owing so much of it to these other lives, how could I ever think I’m better, or above, anything else? That mindset couldn’t be more wrong. How embarrassing.

Continue reading

We want to know

What are your RV New Year’s resolutions?

Happy RV New Year, everyone! This week we want to know about your RV plans for the upcoming year, your “RV New Year’s resolutions,” if you will…. What RV trips or things are you resolved to accomplish in 2023?

Tell us here

Today's RV review…

The best highlights and features from RVs reviewed in 2022

By Tony Barthel

Once again, it’s time to look back on a year’s worth of RV reviews and pick out some of the highlights. In fact, one of the most encouraging things I’ve seen is that, despite record sales, RV companies are still doing some innovative things. I’m even seeing brand-new floor plans and other signs that the RV industry isn’t resting on its laurels.

Here are a few of my favorite things, to quote the Julie Andrews song. But these are, of course, RV-related.

Read more

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

‘Taking your RV to the dealer is like playing the lottery and the odds are against you’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week we again heard from readers with lonnng lists of complaints against service departments and RV manufacturers. But there are also a couple of glowing reviews for shops and mobile service techs. Maybe they’re near you. Find out here.

Majority of RVers turn away from junky-looking RV parks

In an RVtravel.com poll, 63 percent of RVers said they have turned away from an RV park because its entrance looked “junky” or otherwise unappealing. Have you? Read what several of our readers had to say about their experiences with junky RV parks, and some advice to avoid them.

Clogged showerhead cure—courtesy of Walmart

There’s nothing like a good, solid, hot shower after a cold day. Or a day of mechanic-ing, gardening, playing with the grandkids, or whatever. But if you climb in the shower stall and crank up the water, you may find disappointment. That once-upon-a-time high-pressure flush can somehow seem to lose its luster. The tiny jets in showerheads can get clogged. We have the cure for a clogged showerhead. … Read Russ and Tiña De Maris’ easy tip here.

Don’t like guns? Alternatives for self-protection

By Mike Sherman

Do you want to feel protected while camping but you shun guns? There are alternatives that will help you in the event you find yourself under assault, either by an animal, or a human being acting like an animal. Read about them from an expert here.

Around the Campfire

The two kinds of RVers: Two lifestyle choices, one open road

By Gail Marsh

As we travel it seems that we meet two very different kinds of RVers. These RVers have different ideas about what makes for a good campground experience. Folks around the campfire discussed these two groups and the campground best suited for each. See if you agree.

Keep your glove box organized for once!

Highlights from this week's RV Daily Tips Newsletter

We very guiltily admit that we somehow overlooked including Gail’s post last week when we asked our writers to share their favorite memories or moments from 2022. Here’s hers (and it’s a very sweet one).

My favorite RV moment in 2022: Seeing our RV through our granddaughter’s eyes

By Gail Marsh

She’d never seen it before. Our 3-year-old granddaughter knew all about our RV, of course. Her older brother and sister often talked about the times they’d spent the night with us in our fifth wheel. Little Chloe was clearly mesmerized at the thought of it. With COVID uncertainty, we traveled less in the past few years and Chloe somehow never got her turn to go with us. … Read Gail’s heartwarming story here.

New book for bike-riding RVers lists campgrounds with bike trails

By Emily Woodbury

We LOVE when our readers (that’s you!) write in. Whether it’s sharing photos, story ideas, sending us your blog, your favorite recipes—anything—it always makes us happy. I got an email from reader Betty Chambers this week asking if we could share her new book, “RVing with Bikes.” I took a look at the book, thought it was certainly worthwhile for bike-riding RVers, and immediately wrote back asking if she wanted to write a short blurb about it for our newsletter. Here’s what Betty said.

Why having no regrets should be an RVer’s mantra

By Gail Marsh

There’s a house in a nearby community that always has a sign posted in its front yard. It’s obvious that the homeowner hand-letters each sign—a process that I imagine is painstakingly done. The sign in the yard began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, encouraging words were posted, like “Don’t give up!” and “This too will pass.” These words put a smile on my face and gave me encouragement during lockdowns, isolation, and closures. Continue reading Gail’s thought-provoking post or you may regret it. (Just kidding.)

Don’t take a break on your brakes!

The top 5 RV-friendly national parks

By Nanci Dixon

There are many great National Parks to visit in an RV, but the best one for you will depend on your interests, the type of RV and the type of experience you’re looking for. Here are a few of the most popular options. My husband and I have visited all of the ones below and loved each one, all for different reasons. Have you visited these parks?

RV boo-boos: Fifth-wheel turned into pretzel

There’s little we can say about this series of pictures, other than to just emit a sigh. Apparently the fiver driver was making a left turn into an RV park. While he waited his turn, the driver behind him wasn’t paying attention. Unfortunately, that driver was driving a semi. Pretzel, anyone? (You don’t need to be an Instagram member to view the photos.)

How to get a teenager to like camping again

By Nanci Dixon

Even the most ardent RVing families can find their teenager(s) less than excited about upcoming camping trips. We found our RV languished next to the driveway when our kids hit their teenage years. That was both from having a ton of teen activities and a teenage general lack of interest. Grandparents can face the same disappointment when their beloved grandchild shrugs and begs out of a camping trip. There are several ways you can try to help teenagers to enjoy camping again. Learn about them here.

How it Happened

Tracing the history of food trucks: From carts to gourmet mobile kitchens

By Gail Marsh

What a great surprise! We were camped in an off-the-beaten-path campground when a food truck entered the RV park. The truck offered all kinds of Mexican foods: tacos to enchiladas, chips and salsa, to burritos and more! Although we were just passing through, it happened to be Tuesday—the day that Tasty Taco (a food truck) regularly visited the campground. Hooray for us! Hooray for food trucks! Have you ever wondered how food trucks originated? Me, too! Here’s what I discovered about their history…

Reader Poll

Which do you most often prefer, a well-lighted campground or a dark one?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: How many years in a row did you work at the same job at the same company? See if you’re as surprised as us at the answers.

BABY, IT’S COLD OUTSIDE…

Reader Terry Smith sent us this photo of his RV from Buffalo, NY, last week. Terry wrote, “I am sure you are aware of our snow right now. We are safe in our home but I thought you might enjoy a photo of our RV and tow vehicle parked in its winter spot.” Whew! Stay warm indeed, Terry.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Have a question for Dave? Click any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

In the RV Shop with Dustin

In this column, head into the RV shop with Dustin Simpson and his wife, Ashley, of California RV Specialists. Each Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dustin and Ashley will walk you through what’s going on in and around their shop. They’ll share their favorite tools, gadgets, DIY maintenance projects, RV tech talks, what they receive in their inbox, and much, much more. (Not signed up for our daily newsletter? Sign up here.)

Two additional uses for EternaBond tape on your RV

Last month I shared reasons why I don’t recommend utilizing EternaBond tape on your RV roof (outside of using it as a patch). But today, I want to share two additional ways I do recommend using EternaBond tape on your RV. Here they are.

Video of the day

5 crazy, ‘ouch’ RV fails

By Cheri Sicard

RVing can be rewarding and fun. But it can also be challenging, to say the least. The RV fails compilation video below highlights five of the most common yet epic RV fails.

I sincerely hope that nobody reading this will experience any of these problems. But sometimes it’s important to see what can happen so you are sure to avoid similar fates. And to be sure, some of these would be easy to do if you weren’t being careful.

Click here and don’t close your eyes!

RV Tire Safety

Is it illegal to change tire type or size on an RV?

By Roger Marble

There seems to be a recurring question of whether or not you can change the brand or size or load range of tires on an RV. There are a few individuals who have interpreted the Federal Regulations on tires that apply to the vehicle manufacturer and they want to apply the same regulations to the current owner of the RV.

Since I had to live under Federal Regulations for almost four decades, as I developed and tested many different types and sizes of tires, I do not agree with the idea that owners are prohibited from making changes—with one basic exception.

Read more

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Part 6 of 13: To begin your fire drill, start with everyone seated with seat belts on. From this position, discuss the different ways you could exit the coach without using the main entrance door. Next, have everyone get into their sleeping quarters. Sound the “alarm” using the test button on a detector, a safety whistle or a shout.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Ham & Cheese Low Carb Breakfast Muffins

by Paula Todora from Shell Knob, MO

These low-carb ham and cheese muffins may not be the prettiest, but man are they flavorful. The combination of all the cheeses is fabulous. They’re almost like a mini crustless quiche. The savoriness of the Swiss cheese and ham is the perfect complement to the spinach. The best part is these heat up wonderfully. No excuses to not grab a healthy breakfast. An easy make-ahead breakfast so they’re a perfect meal prep recipe.

Get the recipe here

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Bobo, our Parson Russell Terrier, crossed over the rainbow bridge on November 21, 2022, at the age of sixteen. During repairs our first year of RVing (five years ago), the dryer was pulled from the master closet for repairs. Guess who discovered that he not only wanted the master closet to be his space, he loved the ‘window.'” —Lee Ann Bauer

Brain Teaser

What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

The letter “a” doesn’t appear in any written number until you reach “one thousand.”

Laugh of the Week

Roadskills

Meet Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

RVtravel.com All-Star Team

